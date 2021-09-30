The Film Detective Announces 31 Days of Horror Lineup

The Film Detective brings new horror arrivals to 31 Days of Horror, featuring Scream Queen double features and a Trailers from Hell-oween marathon

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, has released its 31 Days of Horror lineup, coming to The Film Detective’s 24/7 linear channel every night in October.

The 31 Days of Horror schedule, premiering Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET, will feature multiple anticipated arrivals, including Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee‘s science fiction shocker Horror Express; Werner Herzog‘s stylistic vampiric classic Nosferatu the Vampyre; and Antonio Margheriti‘s Italian nightmare, starring Barbara Steele, The Long Hair of Death. Beloved 31 Days of Horror favorites will also return to the lineup, including Night of the Living Dead, Carnival of Souls, and House on Haunted Hill.

New to The Film Detective’s 31 Days of Horror lineup will be a Scream Queen double feature every Friday in October. Scream Queen Fridays will feature the local hosted horror classic Friday Fright from creators Greg and Gail Martin, and Elvira’s Movie Macabre, starring the iconic Mistress of the Dark Cassandra Peterson.

The grand finale of the 31 Days of Horror will be a Trailers from Hell-oween marathon of classic horror films all day on Oct. 31, accompanied by trailers of commentary from Hollywood’s most esteemed filmmakers. Returning for its second year, the Trailers from Hell-oween marathon will feature films including White Zombie starring Bela Lugosi, The Last Man on Earth starring Vincent Price, and Francis Ford Coppola’s early directorial chiller Dementia 13. Directors featured will include Roger Corman, Mick Garris, Allan Arkush, and Mary Lambert in shorts from Trailers from Hell, founded by Gremlins and The Howling director Joe Dante.

In time for Halloween, The Film Detective will release Blu-ray and DVD restorations of The Amazing Mr. X starring Turhan Bey and Frankenstein’s Daughter from cult director Richard E. Cunha, featuring beautiful restorations from archival film elements and never-before-seen special features.

Non-horror arrivals coming to The Film Detective in October will include the 15-chapter serial based on the classic comic strip Dick Tracy, as well as season two of I Married Joan, starring Joan Davis and Gilligan’s Island‘s Jim Backus. Coming to The Film Detective’s 24/7 western channel The Lone Star Channel in October will be episodes from Hudson’s Bay, the classic western series starring Barry Nelson, credited as the first actor to portray Ian Fleming’s James Bond.

