WASHINGTON, Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The formation of the Minority Policy Priority Task Force (MPPTF) by the Financial Services Innovation Coalition (FSIC) marks a strategic move towards empowering African American and other minority groups in the political arena.

Due to the alarming increase in special interest groups promoting policies harmful to its stakeholders, the need for minority communities to define their own policy priorities has never been more apparent.

“Our mission is to ensure that the voices and priorities of minority communities are not only heard but are at the forefront of shaping policy that impacts their lives,” asserts Rev. Peter J. Spann, Co-Chair of the Minority Policy Priority Task Force.

This Task Force comes in response to the alarming trend of external interests and entities dictating policy priorities for minority communities, exemplified by controversies such as the Menthol Cigarette Ban and significant political interventions by groups like AIPAC.

The Task Force aims to counteract these influences by advocating for policies that reflect the actual needs and priorities of minority communities, such as government contracting opportunities, fairness in venture capital investment, relief from insulin deserts, access to government funding, the renewal of voting and civil rights protections, criminal justice reforms, and appraisal equity. By focusing on these areas, the task force seeks to restore the power and influence that African American and minority communities should wield in shaping policies that directly affect their lives, thereby fostering a more inclusive and representative democratic process.

“We’re here to reclaim our power in policymaking, to ensure our communities’ needs lead the conversation, not follow it,” stated Brad Anderson, Co-chair of the Minority Policy Priority Task Force.

The Financial Services Innovation Coalition (FSIC) is a growing network of Industry Innovators, Legislators, Community Groups, and Academics who share a passion for applying emerging technology and market innovation to create a more inclusive economy. FSIC advocates for policy that promotes economic empowerment in underserved communities. FSIC believes that with improved economic opportunities in minority and underserved communities, the economy will improve significantly and benefit ALL Americans.

Contact: Brady J. Buckner

[email protected]

Washington, DC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d34222f6-8ae3-436a-9981-72f750120f63