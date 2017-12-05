The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) selects Innofactor as the provider for the chemical data digital management (KemiDigi) system

Innofactor Plc Stock Exchange Release December 5, 2017, at 15:20 Finnish time

The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition as the provider for the chemical data digital management (KemiDigi) system and related services. The system delivery consists of the delivery project for the new system, the conversion of the current system, and maintenance and support services and other specialist services. The system delivery is planned to be implemented during 2018. The comparison price (excluding VAT) of the procurement for the contract period is EUR 591,950.

The digitalization of chemical data will lighten the administrative burden in companies and will make it easier and faster to draft chemical data required for supervision. The change will support companies’ competence and will help maintenance of chemical data important for safety, so it will be up-to-date. Customers will benefit from using data already in the system, delivering the same data to the system just once, and fulfilling their reporting duties by using the system. The authorities will benefit from having the data in one system, up-to-date, and from fulfilling their reporting duties by using the data accrued in the system. The digitalization of chemical data will also help fitting together the licensing and notifications procedures of different authorities, removing overlap and lessening the administrative burden.

“Innofactor is happy to take part in implementing this whole that has been defined as a government key project. It will provide various benefits to companies, authorities and the entire society. This deal is important for Innofactor and we can offer Innofactor’s leading know-how in digitalization projects to our customer,” says Sami Ensio, CEO of Innofactor.

The Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (Tukes) is a licensing and supervisory authority with 250 employees, which promotes the safety and reliability of products, services and industrial activities in Finland. Tukes is tasked with the surveillance of products, services and production systems within its fields of operation, and enforces the relevant legislation. Tukes’ work aims at protecting people, property and the environment from any safety risks. Tukes’ fields include electricity and lifts, chemical production plants, mining, explosives, fireworks articles, pressure equipment, measuring instruments, articles of precious metals, rescue service equipment, construction products, consumer safety, and the ecological and energy efficiency of products. Tukes’ tasks also include the product surveillance of industrial and consumer chemicals and biocides, as well as risk assessment, approval and surveillance of plant protection products, and the Chemicals Register. Tukes is the Finnish national agency responsible for the chemicals surveillance and an important partner of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), in particular as to the enforcement of the REACH and CLP Regulations of the European Union.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

