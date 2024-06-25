The effort comes as Washington is stepping up its campaign to push back at China’s global influence and tensions grow between the rivals.
Latest posts by AP Business News Editor (see all)
- This week: Consumer confidence, Dick’s Sporting Goods earnings and the latest US inflation reading - June 24, 2024
- ‘The firm’ leads US efforts to ease blowback for countries targeted by China - June 24, 2024
- A woman could be Mexico’s next leader. Millions of others continue in shadows as domestic workers - June 24, 2024