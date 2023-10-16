MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The First National Bank of Long Island, the subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), today announced that Rocket Mortgage, the nation’s largest retail mortgage lender and a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), will be the preferred residential mortgage provider for First National Bank LI clients. Through this relationship, the Bank’s clients will receive special discounts and dedicated resources to help them achieve their dream of owning a home.

“This partnership with Rocket Mortgage will provide our clients with expanded lending solutions and the quick turn-around needed to finance a home in an ever-changing real estate market,” said Chris Becker, President and CEO of First National Bank LI. “We are committed to providing innovative ways to best serve our clients and are pleased to expand our product offerings through this partnership. Rocket Mortgage will provide special closing cost discounts for our community while ensuring a customer-first experience through its dedicated team of mortgage bankers.”

First National Bank LI is a community bank with an established history of meeting residential lending needs throughout Long Island and New York City. The Bank’s clients can utilize Rocket Mortgage’s user-friendly online home loan application experience by visiting fnbli.com/mortgage or can request the support of a dedicated Rocket Mortgage home loan expert by calling or visiting one of First National Bank LI ‘s branch locations. No matter how they start the home loan process, the Bank’s clients will receive the award-winning client-service that Rocket Mortgage is known for.

“Rocket Mortgage is passionate about making the transition into homeownership as simple as possible, and we are proud to give First National Bank LI clients the technology and experience they need to navigate this unique real estate market,” said Tim Birkmeier, Rocket Mortgage President. “Certainty matters now more than ever. Through the combination of our technology and our knowledgeable team members, we provide speed to certainty so homebuyers are sure they can qualify for a home loan in mere hours after they apply – empowering them with confidence long before they ever step foot into an open house.”

Rocket Mortgage has earned 21 total accolades from J.D. Power for client satisfaction, the most of any home lender – including 12 top rankings for mortgage origination.

Bank clients can visit fnbli.com/mortgage to start the home loan process and learn more about this innovative program.

About First National Bank LI

The First National Bank of Long Island is a community bank founded in 1927 in Glen Head, New York. Through its online presence and branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment and cash management products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers. The Bank’s tagline “Go First. Go Far.®” communicates the benefits of its employees’ commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. For more information about the Bank and Corporation, visit fnbli.com.

Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Equal Opportunity Lender.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is the top retail mortgage lender, closing more mortgage volume than any other lender in 2022, and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.6 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

Rocket Mortgage is ranked highest in the country for client satisfaction in mortgage origination and servicing by J.D. Power. Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage’s parent company, ranked #11 on Fortune’s list of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 20 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit RocketCompanies.com/PressRoom.

Contact:

Carrie Genoino, First VP, Marketing

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7272