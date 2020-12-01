Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / The First of Long Island Corporation Adds Susanne Pheffer as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

The First of Long Island Corporation Adds Susanne Pheffer as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ: FLIC) announced today that on November 30, 2020, Susanne Pheffer joined the Company’s banking subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island, as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer.

Most recently Ms. Pheffer served six years as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Empire National Bank. She spent the first twenty-three years of her career at the State Bank of Long Island where she was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Ms. Pheffer spent seven years as a Senior Consultant and Director of Operations for a consultancy firm specializing in application processing systems and advanced technology solutions for the financial services industry. Ms. Pheffer has a Master of Science degree in Finance and a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Corporate Finance, both from Adelphi University.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Becker, commented, “Susanne joins us at an exciting juncture as we just introduced a new branding initiative and custom designed website. Technology and information security are most critical as our industry witnesses an unparalleled rise in the use of digital banking since the onset of the pandemic. Susanne brings seasoned experience to the Company with her broad banking background. She has served both as an executive of community banks in our market as well as a technology and operations consultant to financial institutions across the nation. Known for her leadership skills, expertise and ability to deliver, I am confident she is well suited to join our team.”

About The First of Long Island Corporation

The First of Long Island Corporation is the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island. The Bank serves the financial needs of privately-owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies and other organizations primarily in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island, and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan within New York City with a current branch network of fifty branches.

For More Information Contact
Christopher Becker, President and CEO
(516) 671-4900 Ext. 7000

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.