Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market is driven by research and development efforts aimed at improving procurement practices and streamlining the industry’s: Report by FMI. The United States fishmeal & fish oil market is set to skyrocket with a predicted US$ 4.6 billion growth by 2033 thanks to its favorable economic and political policy environment.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The fishmeal & fish oil market size is projected to be valued at US$ 7.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise to US$ 13.0 billion by 2033. The sales of fishmeal & fish oil are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The production of fishmeal and fish oil is expected to increase moderately in the coming years as a result of improved by-product utilization and a growing aquaculture industry.

According to the OECD, aquaculture’s contribution to global fish culture will continue to grow and will surpass that of fisheries by 2024. Aquaculture production is expected to reach 105 million tons by 2029, ten million tons more than the capture sector.

As feed demand has increased in tandem with increased aquaculture production, the inclusion of fish meal and fish oil in feed recipes has clearly declined, and has been partially replaced by vegetable substitutes such as soymeal and rapeseed oil.

Due to their scarcity, fishmeal and fish oil will be employed more frequently as strategic ingredients at lower percentages and for particular production stages.

The development and dynamics of the markets for fish oil and fishmeal on a worldwide scale can be influenced by a variety of variables. Included in them are extrinsic variables like the weather and environment, fishery management, trade policies, etc.

Key Takeaways from the Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market

The fishmeal and fish oil market were dominated by salmon and trout and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2033. This is because salmon oil is high in the omega-3 fats DHA and EPA. Consuming omega-3 fatty acids from salmon oil has been linked to a number of health benefits.

Pharmaceutical sector will register a growth of 5.4% and lead the application segment. Pharmaceutical industry will be highly benefitted from the fish oil and fish feed market owing to growing trend of fish-based supplementation and high adoptability of fish by-products in medical sector.

The U.S. to contribute a whooping US$ 4.6 billion by 2033 in the global market. Favorable policies and the thriving marine industry are the key reason driving the market in the region.

The U.K. is witnessing a growth of 4.9% in the fish oil and fish feed market. The growing concern and awareness on animal nutrition and wellbeing is the key factor behind this significant growth of the region.

China is the most lucrative region among all growing at an astonishing rate of 5.2%. China is the top consumer of fish and fish products among other regions. Growing awareness on cardiac issues is promoting the adoption of fish oil among population.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the dominant region for the market till the end of the forecast period.

Latest Developments

In April 2022, Evolve Supplements initiated its online store for aiding in the buying process for consumers.

In April 2022, Trident Seafoods came out with its Omega 3 food for dogs. They forayed into the pet food market with this initiative.

Key Players Include

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Colpex International SAC

Corpesca S.A.

Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C.

Croda International PLC

FF Skagen A/S

FMC Corporation

Gc Rieber Oil

Marvesa Holding NV

Mukka Sea Foods Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Oceana Group Ltd.

Omega Protein Corporation

Orizon S.A.

Pesquera Exalmar S.A.A.

Pioneer Fishing

Scoular Company

SURSAN

Tasa

TripleNine Group A/S

Key segments

Source:

Salmon & Trout

Marine Fish

Crustaceans

Tilapia

Carps

Application:

Aquaculture & Aquatic Feeds

Land Animal Feeds and Livestock

Agriculture and Fertilizers

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

