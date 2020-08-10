The Florida Department of State, Division of Library and Information Services Selects Auto-Graphics’ SHAREit product to foster resource sharing

Breaking News
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Auto-Graphics Inc. is excited to announce that its cloud-based resource sharing solution, SHAREit, has been awarded a contract with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services. The contract continues Auto-Graphics’ expansion into the Southeast with existing customers, joining the state libraries of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

This contract delivers Florida’s new and enhanced statewide resource sharing platform, FLIN SHAREit. The initial implementation, late August, will provide resource sharing services for 105 libraries. FLIN SHAREit expects to expand the membership throughout the coming years to encompass an estimated 700 libraries. Many of the libraries included in the initial phase are members of the Florida Library Information Network (FLIN). FLIN members host over 37 million items in their collections and exchange over 100,000 items annually through resource sharing.

The addition of the Florida contract marks the fourteenth state supported by Auto-Graphics’ SHAREit. SHAREit continues to meet acceptance throughout the North American resource sharing market with a 35-year history of providing solutions to state libraries and resource sharing consortia. FLIN will be configured as a hybrid catalog, utilizing both a virtual (Z39.50) and a physical union database approach, ensuring discovery equality in the FLIN SHAREit system, regardless of the library’s size. Additional augmented services will be supported through the NCIP (direct to circulation systems) approach based on local library needs.

Auto-Graphics is pleased to add the Florida Department of State, Division of Library and Information Services to the growing list of SHAREit statewide systems. Florida is an established statewide resource sharing partner and has a proven history in providing statewide services to libraries and constituents. Coupled with regional partners in the Southeast, “we are confident that the Division of Library and Information Services will be able to leverage our regional statewide systems for increased fill rates along with expanded collections beyond the Florida borders,” said Albert Flores, Vice President for Sales.

Auto-Graphics Inc. has provided library management and resource sharing software solutions for nearly seven decades. The company continues to listen to its customers and market needs, to offer new technology that improves, assists and engages customers, helping libraries become more efficient and patron-centric. Auto-Graphics Inc. is focused on maintaining and exceeding industry requirements, product warranty, technically trained staff, and a strong customer service team. All products meet ISO and NISO industry standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS – Software as a Service). For more information visit the company on Facebook and LinkedIn or www.auto-graphics.com.

