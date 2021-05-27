The Florida Holocaust Museum Releases Statement Following Antisemitic Attack Overnight

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

The Florida Holocaust Museum was vandalized last night with graffiti including swastikas and the words, “The Jews are guilty.” This act, part of an international swell in antisemitism in recent days, demonstrates the importance of the Museum’s work teaching about the dangers of such hatred.

Saint Petersburg, Florida, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Early this morning, The Florida Holocaust Museum learned it had been targeted by antisemitic vandals who painted swastikas upon its walls with the words, “The Jews are guilty.” 

The St. Petersburg Police Department is involved and reportedly investigating the incident as a hate crime.

“This act of hatred demonstrates that the work of the Florida Holocaust Museum is more important than ever,” said Elizabeth Gelman, Executive Director of The Florida Holocaust Museum. “We remain committed to our vital mission to prevent future genocides and educate people about the dangers of antisemitism and other forms of racism and hatred.  Clearly, our society still has a long way to go. The Museum deeply appreciates the responsiveness and professionalism of the St. Petersburg Police Department and its dedicated officers.” 

Michael Igel, Chairman of the Board, added: “As the grandson of Holocaust survivors, this attack on the Museum is not just repugnant. It is personal. The lessons of the Holocaust have not yet been learned, but the Museum and the broader community who supports our vital work will never be intimidated by cowardly vandals, nor will we be deterred from our mission.” 

Images of the graffiti are available here. For press inquiries, please contact Jodie Singer at [email protected] or 202-920-6284.


About The Florida Holocaust Museum
One of the largest Holocaust museums in the country, and one of three nationally accredited Holocaust museums, The Florida Holocaust Museum honors the memory of millions of men, women and children who suffered or died in the Holocaust. The FHM is dedicated to teaching members of all races and cultures the inherent worth and dignity of human life in order to prevent future genocides. For additional information, please visit www.TheFHM.org

CONTACT: Jodie Singer 
Email - [email protected] 
Phone - 202-920-6284

