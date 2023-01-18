MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xpeng Electric Vehicle is pleased to announce its new discount model: With just a few weeks left for the January discount sale to end, users can own by making an initial deposit of 3,000 USD and spreading the remaining payments in installments over 5 years.

Xpeng aims to help save the environment by making people switch to Electric and owning an affordable Chinese Electric Vehicle Brand.

You Can Now Buy Xpeng Electric Vehicle Models with Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

And with over 100,000 Vehicles ordered since the beginning of the JANUARY discount sale, users can get their Xpeng Electric Vehicle while the discount offer lasts.

The Xpeng Models G3i, P7, P5, G9 and The Flying Xpeng EVTOL are all high quality electric vehicles that Rival the other company Models in speed and Range, and with the Xpeng Xpilot feature, you can get better self driving features on your electric vehicle.

To partake in the January Discount Offer, Kindly contact their sales rep via the Channels below.

WHATSAPP 24/7 SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE: +1 951 370 1036

WHATSAPP CATALOG VIEW OF MODELS: https://wa.me/c/19513701036

XPENG EV SALES SERVICE <sales@shop-xpeng.com>

XPENG EV CUSTOMER SERVICE <shop@shop-xpeng.com>

TELEGRAM 24/7 SALES AND CUSTOMER SERVICE: https://t.me/Shopxpeng

Further to note is that Xpeng is listed and trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and it is enough assurance to customers that the Xpeng brand will stay at the top of quality delivery for customers.

You can check the Xpeng stock using the below link:

Xpeng listed on NYSA View Stock on bloomberg https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/XPEV:US

The Xpeng brand has been expanding and have recently opened stores in Netherlands, Sweden and Norway, and just in 2022 they exhibited their flying Electric vehicle in the skylines of Dubai.

It is easy to see why Xpeng is the electric vehicle of the future, and you are being offered the chance to join in championing the cause of saving our planet by going electric.

Xpeng aims to save the environment by owning an electric vehicle today to reduce carbon emissions and global warming.

Media Contact:

Mr Tao He

Email: shop@shop-xpeng.com

Website: https://www.xiaopeng.com/

