Foam Cooler Box: The Perfect Companion for Outdoor Adventures; a 6.6% CAGR is Anticipated in the Foam Cooler Box Market until 2033. The US foam cooler box market is a growing and competitive industry, with the US holding a 21.2% share of the global market in 2022. The popularity of foam cooler boxes among outdoor enthusiasts is increasing due to their efficiency, lightness, and ease of transport. The market in China is expected to grow at a 9.01% CAGR, reaching a value of over US$ 244.2 million by 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to new market research conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales of foam cooler boxes are anticipated to soar at a 6.6% CAGR, hitting US$ 1.72 billion in 2023. By 2033, the foam cooler box market is projected to exceed US$ 3.26 billion at this compound annual growth rate.

In response to growing consumer demand for practical and environment-friendly flexible packaging, the foam cooler box market has experienced significant growth over the past decade.

The rise of outdoor recreation like camping and picnics has also contributed to the market’s expansion. Great-quality foam cooler boxes are in high demand as a result of high disposable income and the growing trend of private labels.

The availability of huge sizes in light weights is one further benefit of adopting foam cooler boxes. In light of this, a foam cooler box is more appropriate for discrete handles than an insulated cooler.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13962

A foam cooler box comes in a range of sizes and configurations that are typically not offered by a conventional plastic or metal cooler. Demand is anticipated to increase for foam cooler boxes that can be handled differently.

Since foam cooler boxes are more affordable than metal and plastic coolers, the food sector favors them. Exceptional insulation potentials are supplied by the foam cooler box, which aids in keeping food fresh for a long time. A foam cooler box is also recommended for storing seafood goods.

The market has benefited from the drive toward sustainable development and environmental friendliness. To address the increased demand for sustainable packaging options, manufacturers are putting a great emphasis on developing foam cooler boxes from eco-friendly materials including recyclable and compostable polyurethane.

Owing to the pharmaceutical sector’s increasing application of foam cooler boxes, the United States is the market leader in this niche. Foam cooler boxes used in pharmaceuticals are expanding at a decadent rate in Europe, particularly in nations like Germany. China is likely to be the top producer and user of foam cooler boxes in the Asia Pacific region and is anticipated to have a big market opportunity during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.43% through 2033.

The United States dominated the market in 2022 holding a 21.2% share of the global market.

In 2022, Japan held a 4.8% market share globally.

With a CAGR of 10.11% from 2023 to 2033, India is expected to advance significantly in the market.

The market in China is expected to proliferate, registering a CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period.

Germany accounted for 3.7% of the global market in 2022.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-13962

Competitive Landscape:

The top manufacturers of the foam cooler box market are Igloo Products Corporation, The Coleman Company, Inc., Sonoco ThermoSafe, Cool Ice Box Co Ltd, Coldchain Technologies, Inc., Plastilite Corporation, Pelican Products, Inc., MacNeill Pride Group (ORCA), Bison Coolers, RTIC Outdoors LLC, Koolatron US, Aohong Industry Co., Ltd., Rodman Plastics Company Ltd., Carris Pipes & Tubes Pvt. Ltd., and others.

These companies have used several strategies to outperform their rivals. They give top emphasis to innovation, boosting output and quality, providing top-notch customer service, implementing cost-cutting measures, differentiating their products and services, and creating a strong brand identity. By launching new goods, making acquisitions, establishing alliances, restructuring their businesses, and working together, they have increased their client base and revenue.

Recent Developments:

In November 2022, to lease the revolutionary Pegasus ULD® temperature-controlled bulk shipping container, Sonoco ThermoSafe and Qatar Airways Cargo established a global strategic collaboration. A direct connection to Pegasus ULD® containers from Qatar Airways Cargo is made possible by the arrangement for pharmaceutical freight forwarders. This approach is a subset of Qatar Airways Cargo’s Next Generation strategy.

In July 2022, Yeti Coolers, LLC launched Roadie 48 and Roadie 60. These two brand-new coolers are the company’s premium mobile hard coolers to existence. These coolers include telescopic trolley handles instead of the Haul’s non-extendable, wagon-style handles, which more accurately represent a transportable carry-on bag.

Market Segmentation

By Capacity:

Up to 25 Quart

26-75 Quart

Above 150 Quart

By Carrying Method:

Side Handles

Lid Handles

Shoulder Strap

By Material type:

Expanded Polystyrene

Expanded Polypropylene

By End-use Industry:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

View Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/foam-cooler-box-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Foam Cooler Box Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Click Here for Foam Cooler Box Market 200 pages TOC Report

Explore Trending Reports of Packaging:

Corrugated Box Market : The corrugated box market is anticipated to have an effective CAGR of 5.0% during the period of 2022-2032. The corrugated box market is expected to expand from US$ 134.7 Billion in 2022 to US$ 219.4 Billion in 2032. Previously, the market grew at a faster rate of 2.5% from 2015 to 2021, culminating in a market of US$ 128.1 Billion in 2021.

Microtube Box Market : Global sales of microtube boxes were valued at US$ 264.6 Billion in 2021, and are expected to reach US$ 277.65 Billion in 2022, experiencing an annual increase worth 4.9%. Furthermore, the market is likely to reach US$ 465.34 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022-2032.

Slide Tray Box Market : The global slide tray box market is currently valued at US$14.5 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5%. Owing to the advances in packaging the market is likely to propel to US$ 27.2 Billion by 2033.

Jewellery Box Market : The jewellery box market was valued at around US$ 146.8 Mn in 2021 and the sales of are projected to reach US$ 249.2 Mn by the end of 2032. Growth in the jewellery box market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2022 and 2032.

Packaging Foam Market : The global packaging foam market was valued at US$ 6.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to record a CAGR of 5.7% during the review period from 2022 to 2026.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:



Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com