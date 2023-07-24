Global Bicycle Bearings Market Segmentation by Bearing Type- (Ball Bearing, Plain Bearing, Roller Bearing). The Ball Bearing segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of around 7.0% over the forecast period.

New York, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the recent report released by Persistence Market Research, the bicycle bearings market is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.7% between 2023 and 2033. The demand for bicycle bearings is profoundly influenced by various macro-economic and demographic factors, such as population size, demographic dividend, and urbanization trends, among others. In 2022, the sales of bicycle bearings reached US$ 5,850.5 million, and it is estimated that by 2023, the demand will rise to US$ 6.22 Billion. Looking ahead to 2033, the market projections indicate a value of US$ 11.9 Billion, highlighting the significant growth potential in this sector. Additionally, the top three countries are expected to collectively hold a value share of 67.2% in the bicycle bearings market by 2023.

Market Overview

The bicycle industry has witnessed a significant surge in demand, as more people embrace cycling for its numerous health and environmental benefits. Within this thriving market, bicycle bearings play a crucial role in ensuring smooth and efficient functioning of bicycles. Bearings facilitate the rotational movement of various components, such as wheels, pedals, and cranksets, reducing friction and enhancing overall performance. As the cycling culture continues to gain momentum, the bicycle bearings market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by technological advancements and a shift toward sustainable transportation alternatives.

Key Companies: Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Boca Bearings, Inc., AB SKF, NSK Ltd., JTEKT Corp, NTN Corporation, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Endura Bearings, Hendersons Bearings, Jiangsu Wanda Special Bearing Co, Endura Bearings, National Engineering Industries Limited, SKF AB, Fuda Bearing Corporation Co, SMB Bearing, Yuyao Bote Bearing Co.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Market Drivers:

The global push for eco-friendly transportation alternatives, coupled with increasing concerns over air pollution and climate change, has boosted the adoption of bicycles, driving the demand for high-quality bearings. Health and Wellness Trend: A growing emphasis on health and fitness has led to an upsurge in cycling as a recreational and fitness activity, contributing to the demand for efficient bicycle bearings.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced bearings using materials like ceramic and stainless steel, which offer improved durability and reduced maintenance. Urbanization and Traffic Congestion: Rising urbanization and traffic congestion in major cities have led to an increased preference for bicycles as a convenient mode of transportation, augmenting the bicycle bearings market.

Challenges:

Cost constraints in developing regions may hinder market growth, as premium bicycle bearings can be relatively expensive for price-sensitive consumers. Counterfeit Products: The presence of counterfeit bicycle bearings in the market poses a challenge to genuine manufacturers, as it affects consumer trust and brand reputation.

Market Trends:

The rising popularity of electric bikes is driving innovation in bicycle bearings, as these bikes require specialized bearings to handle the additional load and stress. Customization and Personalization: Consumers are seeking customized bicycles tailored to their specific needs, leading to a growing demand for bearings with unique specifications.

Future Outlook:

The bicycle bearings market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years. Technological advancements, coupled with a growing preference for sustainable transportation, will fuel the demand for high-quality bearings. Additionally, market players are likely to focus on research and development to introduce innovative products and gain a competitive edge.

Key Market Study Points:

Current market size and growth rate of the bicycle bearings market. The impact of various service types, sourcing types, applications, industry verticals, and regions on market growth. Major market drivers and challenges influencing the bicycle bearings industry. Prominent market trends shaping the future of bicycle bearings. Regional analysis, highlighting key growth regions and their contributing factors. The competitive landscape, including key players and their market strategies. Recent developments, such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships, in the bicycle bearings market.

Bicycle Bearings Market Segmentation

By Bearing Type: Ball Bearing, Plain Bearing, Roller Bearing,

Ball Bearing, Plain Bearing, Roller Bearing, By Bicycle Type: Mountain Bike Bearings, Hybrid Bike Bearings, Electric Bicycle Bearings, Comfort Bicycle Bearings, Cruiser Bicycle Bearings, Youth Bicycle Bearings, Road Bicycle Bearings

Mountain Bike Bearings, Hybrid Bike Bearings, Electric Bicycle Bearings, Comfort Bicycle Bearings, Cruiser Bicycle Bearings, Youth Bicycle Bearings, Road Bicycle Bearings By Sales Channel : OEM, Aftermarket,

: OEM, Aftermarket, By Application Type : Wheel Hubs Bearings, Frame Pivot Bearings, Pedals Bearings, Steering Columns Bearings, Bottom Bracket Bearings, Gear Shifters Bearings, Chain Pocket Bearings, Suspension Bearings

: Wheel Hubs Bearings, Frame Pivot Bearings, Pedals Bearings, Steering Columns Bearings, Bottom Bracket Bearings, Gear Shifters Bearings, Chain Pocket Bearings, Suspension Bearings By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa

