The Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) and Lixte Biotechnology Collaborate to Support the Preclinical Study of Lixte’s Protein Phosphatase 2A Inhibitor, LB-100, as a Possible Treatment for Angelman Syndrome

EAST SETAUKET, NY, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIXT) announced an agreement with the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST) to collaborate in supporting preclinical studies of the potential benefit of Lixte’s proprietary lead clinical compound, LB-100, in a mouse model of Angelman Syndrome (AS). The preclinical studies will be done at The University of California, Davis School of Medicine and MIND Institute under the direction of Drs. David Segal and Jill Silverman, internationally recognized leaders in AS research. If the preclinical studies confirm that LB-100 reduces AS signs in rodent models as reported in The Proceedings of The National Academy of Science (Wang et al, June 3, 2019 ), FAST and Lixte have agreed to enter into discussions of further collaborations to most efficiently assess the benefit of LB-100 in patients with AS.

Dr. John S. Kovach, CEO of Lixte, said “AS is a rare disease affecting approximately 20,000 persons in the US and approximately 500,000 worldwide. Its genetic cause, a mutation in a maternal gene called UBE3A, has been understood for some time but the molecular abnormality resulting from the genetic lesion has now been shown to be increased concentrations of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), the target of Lixte’s investigational compound, LB-100. This was a completely unanticipated finding. We can only hope that LB-100 may be of benefit to patients afflicted with this devastating life-long disorder.”

Paula Evans, the Chairperson for the Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics commented, “FAST is excited to work with Lixte in pursuit of our mission to identify safe and effective therapeutics for Angelman syndrome. This collaboration is yet another example of how a patient organization can offer a pharmaceutical company the tools and expertise necessary to evaluate therapies for a rare disease population.”

About FAST

FAST is a Section 501(c)(3) non-profit research organization narrowly focused on funding research that holds the greatest promise of treating Angelman Syndrome. FAST is the largest, non-governmental funder of Angelman specific research.

To learn more about FAST’s mission and funding priorities, or to make a donation towards FAST’s research program visit www.CureAngelman.org .

About Lixte

Lixte is a biotech company that identifies enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte’s product pipeline is primarily focused on inhibitors of protein phosphatases, used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or X-ray and immune checkpoint blockers.

