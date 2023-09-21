FREMONT, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Fremont Company, a food manufacturer located in Fremont, Ohio since 1905, is proud to announce its “Fremont Cares,” initiative has set a program record, raising $3,200 to support local school lunch programs and food pantries.

According to Chris Smith, President of The Fremont Company, “We’re a food company, and one of our core values is to feed the world like family. The success of our ‘Fremont Cares’ program is a testament to the compassion and commitment of our employees and demonstrates our support of the communities in which we live and work.”

The program is designed to make a meaningful impact in the local communities where Fremont plants are located. Donations will be directly channeled into Fremont City Schools and Parkway City Schools lunch programs to help pay off student lunch debt, and to stock shelves at the McKinley Community Outreach Center Food Pantry in Willoughby. The Fremont Company employees purchased raffle tickets with a dollar-for-dollar match by The Fremont Company. The raffle featured high value prizes, including a paid day off.

For more information about The Fremont Company and its philanthropic initiatives, including “Fremont Cares,” please visit https://fremontcompany.com/fremont-cares/

About The Fremont Company

The Fremont Company is a fourth-generation owned family company. The Fremont Company has over 100 years’ experience in the manufacturing of tomato-based sauces, fermented and pickled vegetables, and other specialty foods.

Contact:

info@FremontCompany.com