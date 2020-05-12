The French Kitchen Storage Solution from Emile Henry

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

One Bowl, Two Storage Environments

Made in France of all-natural materials, the ceramic bowl helps keep fruit and root vegetables fresh longer.

Stow away bowl frees up drawer and pantry space.

New Castle, DE, May 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new Emile Henry Storage Bowl corals fruits and root vegetables into one stunning two-tier ceramic bowl. The clever design allows an elegant presentation of beautiful fruit on the top, while onions, garlic and potatoes are safely kept out of sight, drafts and light.

 

The upper level, made of cork, serves as a bowl for foods that need to breath, like bananas, pears and avocadoes.  The cork doubles as a lid for the bowl below. This design was inspired by a French trick where people toss wine corks into their fruit bowls to absorb extra moisture to help keep fruit flies away.

 

The lower level, a large ceramic bowl, offers a dark space with air flow holes to stow potatoes, onions and garlic. The ceramic body keeps the light out, and together with the insulating properties of the cork lid, helps to maintain a constant temperature, much like a root or wine cellar.

 

Specialists in culinary ceramic for more than 170 years, Emile Henry creates cooking products stamped by its unique savoir-faire.  Inspired by its history and desires, the family-run company continues to use its passion for authentic, homemade cooking prepared with love and shared with pleasure.  Like all Emile Henry products, the Storage Bowl is made of all-natural materials and is backed by a ten-year warranty, which is not offered by any other ceramic manufacturers.  Carefully shaped, each piece is signed by the artisan who makes it. The ovenware is then meticulously checked by the person who packs it, adding a label with their name for traceability and as a guarantee of quality. Emile Henry is located in the Burgundy town of Marcigny, France. To find out more about Emile Henry, call 302-326-4800 or visit Emile Henry USA at www.emilehenryusa.com.

