As Jasper Holdings, Inc. diversifies beyond the automotive market, the company rejects the hostile takeover method in favor of a friendly acquisition strategy designed to build on well-established brands for profitable business growth and offer wealth-building opportunities for employees.

JASPER, Ind., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Holdings, Inc. (JHI), a 100% ESOP company valued at more than $1.25 billion and parent company to nine acquisitions, is seeking new businesses to join its family of companies.

JHI’s unique acquisition strategy relies on three pillars that stand in the face of the hostile takeover.

Long-term investments vs buying and selling in three to five years like private equity. Building on existing brand equity and allowing existing leadership to continue to run their business. Sharing a culture of mutual trust and mutual respect.

“We are not an equity investment firm, nor are we short-term thinkers or doers. We look for long-term investments and focus on outcomes over the long term,” said Zach Bawel, President, JHI. “We are willing to sacrifice short-term returns for long-term gains in the market for our Associate-Owners.”

Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Helps Employees Build Wealth

Joining the JHI family gives employees an opportunity to build wealth by participating in stock ownership.

In 2022, JHI distributed 37,291 new shares to Associate-Owners, bringing the total ESOP value allocated to shareholders to over $447 million in current value since its inception in 2009.

Of the 2,641 active Associate-Shareholders today, more than half (51%) have greater than $50,000 in ESOP stock, and more than a third (35%) have shares totaling more than $100,000.

The 2022 JHI ESOP share price reached a record-setting $873.48. Amid the 15-20+% stock market decline in 2022, the JHI ESOP price per share was up $99.10 per share over 2021, a 12.84% increase.

JHI is also a strong supporter of promotion opportunities for Associate-Owners, from the shop floor to top leadership positions.

“We like to develop people within our organization and provide an environment of mutual trust, mutual respect, and job stability. Our Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) creates abundant wealth for Associate-Owners, and leveraging best practices between all our brands allows us to grow together,” Bawel said.

What a JHI Acquisition Looks Like

The JHI story is best told through three acquisition case studies:

Jasper Holdings, Inc.: Flipping the Script on Acquisitions

The Weller Truck Parts Acquisition: Retaining the Brand, Expanding the Growth

The D&W Diesel Acquisition: Paying Forward Career Advancement Opportunities

Businesses that are known for quality in their industry, embrace continuous improvement, and have an appetite to grow long term should visit www.jasperholdingsinc.com to learn about opportunities to join the Jasper Holdings, Inc. family.

About Jasper Holdings, Inc.

Jasper Holdings, Inc. is a 100% “Associate-Owned” and Top 50 ESOP company valued at more than $1.25 billion. The 2022 JHI ESOP reached a record-setting price per share of $873.48, a $99.10 per share and 12.84% YOY increase. Jasper Holdings’ growing list of affiliated divisions includes Jasper Engines & Transmissions, Weller Truck Parts, D&W Diesel, Diesel USA Group, Jasper Innovative Solutions, Jasper Electric Motors, and Jer-Den Plastics.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jason Hulsman

[email protected]