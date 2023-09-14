Integrating the Omada Health virtual care program into the health system’s digital health platform via Xealth streamlines communications and improves engagement

MILWAUKEE and SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is leveraging its digital health platform to engage select employees into the Omada Health virtual care program.

A national epidemic, obesity is a significant factor that increases a person’s chance of developing chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes. Reducing body mass index (BMI) by even less than three percent lowers a person’s risk of developing a chronic condition by 35 percent. To assist its employees who have one or more health factors putting them at risk for type 2 diabetes, The Froedtert & MCW health network is offering them a CDC-recognized virtual-first diabetes prevention program from Omada Health.

“Our clinicians and staff dedicate themselves to making sure our patients have the resources they need to live their healthiest lives. It is important that, as a health system, we do the same for each member of our team,” said Bradley Crotty, MD, MPH Chief Medical Officer of Inception Health, the innovation arm of the Froedtert & MCW health network; and Associate Professor of Medicine, MCW. “Early results indicate high engagement and enhanced outcomes for people using the Omada program and adding it to our digital health platform amplifies these outcomes, improving enrollment and engagement so that our members benefit from these individualized programs.”

By integrating the virtual care program into the clinical record, eligible patients are easily identified. Xealth facilitates communication outreach, which comes from The Froedtert & MCW health network, and offers deeper insight into program enrollment and engagement. The health network has been using the Xealth digital health platform, integrated into its EHR system, since early 2018. Omada is the 10th digital health app that the health system has added to this platform, which covers a variety of clinical areas, including mental health, maternity, diabetes and others.

“Providing a virtual-first care environment, Omada offers a clinically-rigorous approach to weight management and diabetes prevention that supports patients in the time between doctors’ visits. The behavior change program combines relationship building, data, and technology to deliver scalable and outcomes-driven care,” said Omada Health Chief Medical Officer Carolyn Jasik, MD. “Integrating our program with the Xealth platform adds insights into enrollment and activation that, coupled with our ongoing analytics, delivers a more complete view to employers and healthcare providers to optimize program results.”

To date, 1,200 The Froedtert & MCW health network employees have received invitations into the program, with about 25% of them joining. Collectively, they have lost about 1,300 pounds and are engaging with the program an average of 29.2 times per week.

“Digital programs and resources are an integral part of comprehensive care, especially for addressing complex conditions,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “By bringing its digital health programs, including Omada, onto Xealth’s connected platform, The Froedtert & MCW health network is extending care teams and looking out for the health of the very people dedicated to helping its patients.”

Xealth is the driving force behind digital health programs at many of the nation’s largest health systems, bringing digital health vendors, programs, therapeutics and tools into clinical and patient workflow. When combined with the company’s custom data and analytics, health systems can track, analyze and evaluate everything through their digital health integration platform.

About The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

The Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is a partnership between Froedtert Health and the Medical College of Wisconsin supporting a shared mission of patient care, innovation, medical research and education. Our health network operates eastern Wisconsin’s only academic medical center and adult Level I Trauma Center at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee, an internationally recognized training and research center engaged in thousands of clinical trials and studies. The Froedtert & MCW health network, which includes 10 hospital locations, more than 2,100 physicians and more than 45 health centers and clinics, draws patients from throughout the Midwest and the nation. In our most recent fiscal year, outpatient visits were more than 1.7 million, inpatient admissions to our hospitals exceeded 58,000 and visits to our network physicians totaled more than 1.17 million. For more information, visit froedtert.com.​​

About Omada Health

Omada Health is a virtual-first healthcare provider that nurtures lifelong health, one day at a time. Our care teams implement clinically-validated behavior change protocols for individuals living with prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, and musculoskeletal issues for consistent improvements that stack up. With more than a decade of experience and data, and 26 peer-reviewed publications that showcase our clinical and economic results, we both improve health outcomes and contain healthcare costs. Our scope exceeds 1,900 customers, including health plans, health systems, and employers ranging in size from small businesses to Fortune 500s.

Omada is the first virtual provider to join the Institute for Healthcare Improvement’s Leadership Alliance, reflecting our aim to complement primary care providers for the benefit of our members, and affirming our guarantee to every partner: Omada works different.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CONTACT: Heather Caouette RAE Communications +1 508-579-3894 heatherc@rae-communications.com