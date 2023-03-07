Booster and Dude Perfect Team Up To Bring Exclusive Content And Prizes To School Fundraisers In 2023, Celebrate With VIP Tour Giveaway

ATLANTA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Premiere school fundraising company Booster and YouTube trick shot stars Dude Perfect are teaming up to bring exclusive content and prizes to Booster’s school fundraisers. Beginning in the fall of 2023, schools across the nation have the opportunity to leverage the exciting, family-friendly nature of Dude Perfect’s energizing content through Booster to raise funds while exciting students and families with Dude Perfect’s star power.

“Booster’s collaboration with Dude Perfect is not only to offer exclusive content and prizes but also to add an extra element of energy, positivity and fun to our innovative school fundraisers,” said Chris Carneal, founder and CEO of Booster. “The Dude Perfect team shares our enthusiasm and commitment to positively impact the next generation. We couldn’t imagine a better partner for Booster and enhancement to the 8,000 school fundraisers we run each year.”

With a fan following of over 58 million subscribers, the addition of Dude Perfect to Booster’s already-successful fundraisers will motivate participants to get involved even more and maximize funds raised for schools. Through this partnership, schools throughout the country that turn to Booster’s easy school fundraising options will be treated to an experience that is unique to Booster.

Panda-Monium VIP Tour Giveaway: To celebrate the new partnership, Booster is sponsoring a Dude Perfect “Panda-Monium” VIP Tour Ticket Giveaway from March 6 to April 9, in which five individuals will each win two tickets to the YouTube star’s VIP Hero Pre-Show Meet and Greet for one tour date of the Dude Perfect Panda-Monium 2023 summer tour. Entries for the giveaway can be submitted here .

Visit the Booster website to learn more about the partnership or how you can host a Booster fundraiser at your school.

About Booster

Booster offers school fundraising services nationwide with ever expanding options such as school fun runs, fundraising technology, spirit gear and more to strengthen schools by increasing funds and inspiring students through fitness and character-building experiences. Booster hosts over 8,000 fundraisers in K-12 schools in all 50 states profiting more than $550 million for schools and groups. In addition to supporting schools, Booster is active in the local communities it serves, dedicating volunteer time, as well making donations to organizations that build up the next generation, including Super Bowl champion Malcolm Mitchell’s Share the Magic Foundation.

About Dude Perfect

With over 58 million subscribers across the world, Dude Perfect , a five-man sports and comedy group focused out of Frisco, Texas, is the second-most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and 23rd-most-subscribed overall. Since beginning its channel in 2009 with videos of trick shots, the group has teamed up with numerous names in the sports industry, launched an additional show, landed a book deal and toured the U.S. to share its family friendly content live with fans. Dude Perfect enjoys spreading joy and giving back to its fans and community through the Dude Perfect Hope Foundation.

