The Future is Now: Eureka! Restaurant Group is the First Brand in the US to Debut Industry Leading Dining Technology

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eureka! Restaurant Group (Eureka!), the all-American brand with a cult following for its highly regarded 100% American craft whiskey, beer, and cocktail program paired with an approachable creative scratch kitchen, will be the first in the nation to introduce a completely contactless dining experience. Rooted in innovation and discovery, Eureka! is enhancing its high service guest-forward approach to hospitality empowering the guest to drive the experience from the comfort and safety of their own handheld smartphone. Eureka! collaborated with OneDine to curate a contactless yet personalized restaurant visit—creating a customized, cutting-edge technology platform that provides guests full control over ordering, speed of service, and payment. The restaurant group launched the new dining experience in October 2020 in 13 locations with all 24 restaurants nationwide integrating the technology by November 2020.

The guest experience is paramount at Eureka!, and the introduction of the new technology underscores this key brand principle. Through this industry-leading innovation, guests will check-in, self-seat, view menus, order scratch food, and handcrafted drinks, have the ability to keep their tab open for additional orders, request additional service, and pay their bill from their personal mobile device. The online dining platform is complemented by other technological advancements including Quick Response (QR) codes, smartwatches, and Near Field Communication (NFC) sensors for additional convenience and seamless service.

“’Discovery’ is a founding core value of Eureka! Restaurant Group, and as the world changes we will constantly lean in, discovering new and creative ways to enhance our guest dining experience. With the integration of this customized technology platform, we hope to offer a glimpse of the future for polished casual dining and what we consider to be the natural evolution of high touch guest-centric restaurant groups. We will be enhancing service with technology not replacing it, all while maintaining the authentic and community-driven service they have come to expect at Eureka!,” states Justin Nedelman, CEO at Eureka! Restaurant Group. “As we roll out this technology, we are committed to remaining nimble and responsive to our guests’ needs. During this time of uncertainty, it is amazing to see how engaged our long time regulars feel as they come back to their home away from home at Eureka!, reconnecting over their favorite dishes, all-American bar, and our unique, energetic and genuine hospitality.”

The reimagined restaurant experience at Eureka! will utilize the new technology in the following ways:

Self check-in, table alert, and self-seating to expedite the entry process.

Guests will be able to browse the menu, order, and pay from their personal mobile devices.

Guests can contact Eureka! team members with the push of a button.

Managers will wear smartwatches that provide alerts in real-time from check-in to check-out, allowing expedited service and guest response, and providing the ability to monitor the restaurant flow for a seamless guest experience.

For a sneak peek into Eureka!’s new technology, join us at one of our restaurants live with the contactless dining experience, scan the QR code below during open hours, or visit www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com/covid-19/. Currently, Eureka! has 24 restaurants that are open for take-out and dine-in service based on local city and county dining regulations. For a full list of restaurants including hours of operations and services available, please visit www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com.

About Eureka! Restaurant Group

Eureka! owns and operates 24 restaurants throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Texas, and Washington. The brand proudly serves only authentic, house-made fare procuring locally sourced products all freshly cooked to order. The award-winning beverage program features a unique 100% American craft beer, small batch whiskey, and specialty cocktail program sourced from the most unique artisans throughout America (www.eurekarestaurantgroup.com).

About OneDine®

OneDine is the leader in contactless ordering, payment, and mobile menu solutions. For restaurants operating with today’s heightened expectations the platform optimizes labor, eliminates fraudulent credit card chargebacks, enables guest-side ordering and payment with no app required, features tableside EMV and PCI Compliance with P2P encryption, and enhances merchant marketing efforts. It syncs with existing restaurant POS systems and allows restaurant leadership to survey customers and gain data and real-time insights on operational improvement, menu modification, and more. OneDine is proudly developed in Plano, Texas by innovators with decades of experience in the hospitality industry (www.OneDine.com).

