LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS FEBRUARY 3, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of The Gap, Inc. (“The Gap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPS) between November 24, 2021 and July 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased the shares and incurred losses are advised to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses, you may, no later than February 3, 2023, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

there were execution missteps in size and assortment at Old Navy related to BODEQUALITY which were adversely impacting Old Navy’s margins and financial results;

contrary to the Company’s statements, there were inventory risks relating to BODEQUALITY that were actually existing that were adversely affecting the Company’s operations; and as a result

the Company’s statements during the Class Period about the historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company, and were materially false and misleading, and lacked a factual basis.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735 or via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Patrick Donovan, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, donovan@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

