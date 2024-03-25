Coral Gables, Florida, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Garage, a leading population health management platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Health Gorilla to expand access to actionable clinical data. Through this collaboration, The Garage will advance its Clinical Informatics (CI) capabilities and enhance patient care across the communities it serves.

Health Gorilla, the nation’s only dual-designated Qualified Health Information Network (QHINTM) and Qualified Health Information Organization (QHIO), enables healthcare organizations to access and exchange clinical records from a secure, federally-endorsed national network, ensuring they have a holistic view of each patient’s medical history. Health Gorilla’s network includes 220 million patients, 750 thousand clinicians, and over 147 thousand care sites across the country.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Health Gorilla to further elevate patient care quality standards. Aligned with our mission of changing healthcare for good, one community at a time, Health Gorilla will help us eliminate the burden of clinical data integration and empower actionable insights that ensure better patient care, provider satisfaction, and sustainable healthcare delivery models,” said Pranam Ben, Founder & CEO of The Garage.

With this partnership, The Garage’s customers can expect a seamless integration of comprehensive health information, helping further facilitate informed decision-making and personalized treatment plans. The synergy between The Garage and Health Gorilla aligns with a shared vision of improving the overall patient care experience, alleviating healthcare provider burdens, and fostering cost-effective care delivery.

“The Health Gorilla team is excited to support an innovative organization like The Garage with comprehensive and actionable clinical data,” said Steve Yaskin, CEO & Co-founder of Health Gorilla. “As a recently designated QHIN and QHIO, Health Gorilla makes it easy for value-based care solutions to collect and analyze the holistic patient journey and surface insights that enable success in risk-based models. Together, we can achieve a shared vision to improve the patient experience, reduce the burden on providers, and enable cost-efficient care.”

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data-sharing platform, designated as both a national Qualified Health Information Network™ and a California state Qualified Health Information Organization, powering national and regional health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla is uniquely positioned to enable organizations to seamlessly participate in both TEFCA℠ and the California Data Exchange Framework. Health Gorilla provides real-time access to the broadest possible network of healthcare data sources in the US, making it easy for authorized users to get the most complete view of a patient’s relevant health information. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, enabling participation in government-endorsed data exchange frameworks, and reducing administrative inefficiencies. Health Gorilla’s platform hosts innovative technologies designed to normalize patient data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) @HealthGorilla.

About The Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good… one community at a time. The company works with more than 100+ healthcare organizations and 19,500+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15.5 million patient lives, allowing providers to achieve the Quintuple AIM of lower cost, better care, improved health, sustainable care models and equitable access to care. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health, and follow The Garage on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

