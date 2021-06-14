The Gary Sinise Foundation Selects Dr. Mike Thirtle as Incoming CEO to Lead the Foundation into Its Next Decade of Service

The Gary Sinise Foundation announces the appointment of CEO Dr. Mike Thirtle: a highly accomplished business and non-profit executive and retired member of the U.S. Air Force.

Gary Sinise has been leading the Foundation since its inception 10 years ago, growing the organization exponentially and consistently exceeding its annual goals.

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gary Sinise Foundation announced today that Dr. Mike Thirtle has been named as the organization’s next Chief Executive Officer. Established in 2011 by award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, the Gary Sinise Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. The Foundation achieves its mission through programs and initiatives designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.

Gary Sinise has been leading the Foundation since its inception 10 years ago, growing the organization exponentially and consistently exceeding its annual goals. As the Foundation’s Chairman, Sinise and the Board of Directors selected Mike to lead the Gary Sinise Foundation, as the organization expands and ascends to new levels of delivering on Gary’s commitment to serve and honor our nation’s heroes and their loved ones.

“As the Gary Sinise Foundation enters our second decade, it is my great pleasure to announce our new Chief Executive Officer, Mike Thirtle. With over 20 years of military service, 12 years at the RAND Corporation, and 7 years as President and CEO of the nonprofit Bethesda Lutheran Communities, Mike brings tremendous experience to GSF and I am looking forward to working with him on the GSF mission of service for our defenders and their families,” said Gary Sinise.

Thirtle — who will officially assume the role on July 12, 2021— joins the Foundation and brings a passion for serving others, and a broad background in philanthropy, non-profit leadership, strategy and policy analysis, business consulting, higher education and military service, as a veteran of the United States Air Force. He will report directly to the Board of Directors and will lead the day-to-day programs of the Foundation.

“I am deeply honored to serve Gary, the Board, and the staff at the Gary Sinise Foundation as we support the millions of defenders, veterans, first responders, and their families across our nation — the true heroes and guardians of our freedom. It is because of their sacrifices that we enjoy the fruits of freedom and for which we are all grateful. My wife, Juli, and I look forward to being part of the Gary Sinise Foundation family and supporting Gary and this amazing cause,” said Dr. Mike Thirtle.

Retired U.S. Air Force General Robin Rand will continue to serve as CEO until Dr. Thirtle assumes the position of CEO on July 12. Gary Sinise recruited Robin Rand in 2018 for the position of CEO after Rand ended a long career of active-duty service in the United States Air Force, retiring as a four-star General. Gary selected Rand for the role given his deep understanding of the needs of the military and veteran community and his passionate desire to give back, which Sinise felt was crucial to elevate the Foundation and further its mission.

Founder and Chairman Gary Sinise praised Robin Rand’s contributions saying, “I am extremely grateful to General Robin Rand for his leadership of the Foundation these past 2 ½ years beginning in October of 2018. We have certainly faced tremendous challenges during this time, especially with the 2020 global pandemic, yet under Robin’s leadership the Foundation has continued to excel, sailing full speed ahead with tremendous growth throughout this period. He is a gifted leader and a good friend. On behalf of all of us at the Foundation, I thank him for his dedication and time with GSF, and especially for his 40 years of service to our country in the United States Air Force.”

Rand shared his reflections saying, “The mission of the Gary Sinise Foundation is so noble, and it has been a tremendous honor to serve at the GSF for the past 33 months. I’m forever grateful.”

About the Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation was established under the philanthropic direction of award-winning actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, who has been an advocate of our nation’s defenders for 40 years. The Foundation’s mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need. Its programs — designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities — serve America’s heroes and their loved ones 365 days a year. Learn more: GarySiniseFoundation.org

About the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network

In February 2021, the Gary Sinise Foundation announced the launch of a national cognitive health and mental wellness network providing transformative care to veterans and first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, and substance abuse. Learn more: GarySiniseFoundation.org/Avalon-Network

About Dr. Mike Thirtle: GarySiniseFoundation.org/mike-thirtle-bio/

