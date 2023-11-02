Experience Professional-grade Mapping with the Geode GNSS Receiver

Geode™ GNSS Receiver by Juniper Systems. November 2, 2023 The Geode is now available with RTK corrections.

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Systems, Inc., is excited to announce its Geode™ GNS3M (multi-frequency) GNSS Receiver will now support RTK Fixed position capability. The Geode GNS3M allows users to easily collect real-time GNSS data with sub-meter, sub-foot, decimeter, and now centimeter accuracy options. With the addition of the Hemisphere® GNSS Athena™ RTK Engine, Geode users will have access to the full spectrum of professional-grade mapping accuracies once RTK is activated. This scalable platform allows users to purchase the level of accuracy they need now while having the option to increase accuracy in the future.

“RTK Fix capability expands the capability of the Geode to provide our users with complete accuracy flexibility,” said John Florio, Geode product manager at Juniper Systems®. “The Geode is the ultimate in flexible and scalable GNSS accuracy, with sub-meter, sub-foot, decimeter, and now centimeter-level accuracies available to mappers at the level they need for the work to be done.”

The GNS3M allows for scalable accuracy. Its multi-frequency antenna includes support for all constellations on L1, L2, and L5 frequencies. Multi-frequency signal tracking, together with Atlas L-Band correction subscriptions, allow for up to decimeter accuracy. With an RTK activation, the Geode can deliver two-centimeter accuracy through the use of a Network RTK service provider. This allows Geode to be used in cases that require certain standards or accuracy requirements around the world, such as meeting the GNSS accuracy suggestions of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as listed in their publications 38-22 and 75-22.

“Today’s professional mapping workforce needs flexibility, and the capability to deliver data within varied tolerances depending on specific job requirements,” Florio said. “Adding Network RTK correction capability will help to achieve the accuracies required for critical infrastructure mapping projects now and into the future.”

The RTK license activation can be included at the time of purchase of a multi-frequency enabled Geode GNS3M; or added at any time in the future to an existing GNS3M receiver. Multi-frequency activation is required for RTK. Multi-frequency and RTK activations are a one-time fee. RTK correction data can be accessed through local, regional and national RTK network providers.

The Geode GNS3 continues to offer flexible connectivity and can be used with Microsoft® Windows, Android™, and Apple® iPhone® and iPad® devices. Its all-in-one design makes the Geode GNS3 a compact device with a single button for easy use. A USB-C port allows for data transfer and fast charging, and an antenna port allows for the use of an external antenna if desired.

Geode GNS3M multi-frequency receivers and RTK activations are available now through Juniper Systems and our reseller partner network.

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GNSS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, railway, mining and military markets. In addition, the company’s HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, USA, and employs more than 190 people there, and at its EMEA office based near Birmingham, UK. It was twice recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies by business research firm Comparably.

Visit us online at https://junipersys.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/133a2f42-0ff1-48a1-a160-8371f7cbaec7

CONTACT: Contact: Bradley Thatcher marcom@junipersys.com 1132 W. 1700 N. Logan, UT 84321 USA Phone: +1 435 753-1881