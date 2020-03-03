Breaking News
The Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association (GAMA) Breaks New Ground With An Innovative Meeting Format

Attendees Will Participate in a Specially Designed, Engineer-Escorted, Behind-the-Scenes Tour of the BMW Body Shop

ATLANTA, March 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Georgia Automotive Manufacturers Association (GAMA), is excited to announce that on March 26, 2020, attendees at its meeting being held in Greer, SC, will be privileged to partake in a specially designed, behind-the-scenes tour of the highly-automated BMW Body Shop (aka the BMW Body-in-White Plant).

The innovative meeting format will begin with a morning session at the offices of four automation suppliers.  There, attendees will be treated to presentations and demonstrations by world-renowned automation experts.  Following a networking lunch, attendees will be transported via private motor coach to the BMW Body Shop just down the road.  At the BMW facility, attendees will be divided up into small groups of 20 each.  Each group will have two BMW engineers assigned as specialists for the tour.  Several workstations will be visited, including state-of-the-art robotic systems, laser brazing, among others, and detailed information will be provided.  Special high-end audio headsets will be provided to all on the tour to enhance the content-rich presentations on the shop floor. 

Rick Walker, President & CEO of GAMA, stated that, “We are very privileged to be able to offer this innovative meeting format to our attendees.  We take pride in delivering unique, exclusive, content-rich meetings to our members and guests.  This meeting format has been extremely well-received, with registrations running well-ahead of prior meetings.  Since capacity for the tour is limited, we have been urging all interested parties to register as soon as possible to secure a spot for this unique, possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.  One of our members called this the perfect example of FOMO (fear of missing out).”

About GAMA
GAMA is a non-profit trade association which promotes growth, profitability, and workforce development in automotive manufacturing in Georgia and the southeastern United States. GAMA commenced its regular quarterly meetings in 2011, and in late 2018 hosted a record-breaking Southern Automotive Conference, an event that drew 1200 participants from all over the world. www.GAMA-Georgia.org  

For more information:  Rick Walker, [email protected], +1 770-314-9040

