During the forecast period, the food service segment is likely to be the fastest-growing capacity segment in the global bamboo straws market. Dragonfly Bamboo Inc., DevOcean LLC, Ola Bamboo, The Other Straw, Bamboo Mamboo Limited LDA, Oceans Republic Company Limited, and EURO STRAWS SE are the top players supplementing the sales of bamboo straws

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Straws that are made from real whole bamboo stalks – nothing recompressed or processed are called bamboo straws. Bamboo straws are reusable, washable, durable, naturally antibacterial, aesthetically beautiful, and highly suitable for hot, as well as cold beverages.

The global bamboo straws market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.3 million in 2022 and continue to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach US$ 7.3 million by the year 2032, according to research from Future Market Insights.

Bamboo straws are handcrafted and can be customized to different lengths as per end-user requirements, making them eco-friendly alternatives to plastic straws. Bamboo straws are compostable and reusable straws and are likely to gain significant popularity in the years to come.

The market for bamboo straws is anticipated to experience growth as a result of rising consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, expanding government initiatives to outlaw plastic straws, and rising intolerance toward their use.

Consumers are increasingly aware of their choices and are selecting more sustainable options. The latest trend is the move towards non-plastic straws. Bamboo straws are manufactured from sustainable material bamboo thus leaving no negative impact on the environment.

Various leading brands such as Starbucks, Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, SeaWorld Entertainment, and Royal Caribbean are moving away from plastic straws. Various bars & lounges and local food service outlets are in the process of removing plastic straws. Increasing awareness of the environmental impact of plastic products is foreseen to further propel the demand for bamboo straws during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Bamboo Straws Market

Based on straw length, the 16 – 20 cm segment is projected to remain the leading segment for the global bamboo straws market. The same segment is estimated to hold around 43% of the market value share by the end of 2022. Bamboo straws with lengths of 16 – 20 cm are considered the ideal bamboo straws size in the food service industry.

of the market value share by the end of 2022. Bamboo straws with lengths of 16 – 20 cm are considered the ideal bamboo straws size in the food service industry. The e-retail segment by sales channel is anticipated to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2022-2032. Consumers prefer e-retail for purchasing products as it saves time and offers convenience while sitting at home.

times the current market value during 2022-2032. Consumers prefer e-retail for purchasing products as it saves time and offers convenience while sitting at home. The food service segment based on end-user is expected to generate hefty demand for bamboo straws due to the ban on single-use plastic straws by the government and the limitation on paper straws. The food service segment is projected to expand by 5.0% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. South Asia and East Asia regions are estimated to boost the demand for bamboo straws due to the high production of bamboo in these regions. Also, the presence of various small and local players in these regions fuels the growth of the bamboo straws market.

“The increasing consumer awareness regarding the use of sustainable packaging solutions along with government initiative is expected to bolster the demand for bamboo straws. Furthermore, the easy availability of bamboo and fastest growth of bamboo creates a growth opportunity for the bamboo straws manufacturer” – says an FMI analyst

Import of Bamboo to Cater to the Growing Demand for Bamboo Straws

The bamboo straws have been commercially produced for the last few years, the production volume has been significantly very low as compared to plastic straws. Rising demand for eco-friendly and reusable products and the ban on single-use plastic products in the global is the key factor driving the growth of the Global bamboo straws market. The current phase of the Global bamboo straws industry is capacity expansion as the volume is quite low, focusing on improving production efficiency as these are handcrafted, focusing on lowering costs and increasing overall profitability margin.

To ramp up the production of bamboo straws, global manufacturers can import bamboo from countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, and other Asian countries. The bamboo trade is expected to increase the production of bamboo straws, also it will lower the cost of bamboo straws for consumers. Numerous players operating in the U.S bamboo straws market import bamboo straws from countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others.

Bamboo Straws Market Landscape

The key players operating in the bamboo straws market are Dragonfly Bamboo Inc., DevOcean LLC, Ola Bamboo, The Other Straw, Oceans Republic Company Limited, EURO STRAWS SE, and The Humble Co. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Restraws, Jungle Straws, Bamboo Mamboo Limited LDA, Ha Thai bamboo lacquer production export Co., Ltd., ECO BAMBOO, and others.

Bamboo Straws Market by Category

By Straw Length, Bamboo Straws Market is Segmented as:

<9 cm

9 – 15 cm

16 – 20 cm

>20 cm

By Sales Channel, Bamboo Straws Market is Segmented as:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Retailers

E-retail

By End-user, Bamboo Straws Market is Segmented as:

Food Service

Institutional

Household

By Region, Bamboo Straws Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

