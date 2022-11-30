The Global Community of Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapy Specialists will Gather for the 2023 Tandem Meetings to Improve the Lives of Patients with Blood-Related Disorders and Solid Tumors.

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2023 Tandem Meetings | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT™ and CIBMTR® will connect the international community of hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy specialists for in-person and virtual programming. The 2023 Tandem Meetings are a joint partnership hosted by the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR), Feb. 15-19, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.

The Tandem Meetings connect a global community of more than 4,000 attendees to address multidisciplinary aspects of transplantation, cell therapy and gene therapy, including contemporary principles in nursing, pharmacy, data management, clinical research analysis, pediatric transplantation and transplant and/or cell therapy center administration.

The 2023 Tandem Meetings provide multiple registration options to expand the reach of the scientific program, which shares state-of-the-art advances, new methods and controversial issues in clinical management that impact the field. Attendees can choose to experience the meetings in person or virtually via live stream sessions. All attendees will have access to session recordings and continuing education credits during and after the conclusion of the meetings.

“The 2023 Tandem Meetings will bring together the brightest minds in our field,” says Brenda M. Sandmaier, MD, ASTCT President. “I am grateful that ASTCT and CIBMTR are also livestreaming the scientific program, giving greater access to healthcare providers around the world.”

“It can be challenging to translate new evidence into practice,” says John Wingard, MD, CIBMTR Advisory Committee Chair, “yet this is crucial to improve our patients’ health.”

More information is available on the Tandem Meetings website. Members of the press are invited to attend the meetings in person or virtually. Follow #Tandem23 for the latest updates on the 2023 Tandem Meetings.

About American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT)

ASTCT is an international professional membership association of more than 3,000 physicians, investigators, and other health care professionals from more than 45 countries. Our mission is dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. We strive to be the leading organization promoting research, education, and clinical practice in the field. For more information about ASTCT, visit www.astct.org and follow ASTCT on Twitter @ASTCT.

About the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research® (CIBMTR)

The CIBMTR is a research collaboration between the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match and the Medical College of Wisconsin. The CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to advance hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy worldwide to increase survival and enrich quality of life for patients. The CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of transplant centers, and a unique and extensive clinical outcomes database. Learn more at cibmtr.org, and follow the CIBMTR on Twitter @CIBMTR.

