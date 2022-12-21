Conference will focus on driving electronics innovation into the era of sustainable living

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Questex ’s Sensors Converge , North America’s largest electronics event for design engineers opens registration for the 38th annual event that will take place June 20-22 in Santa Clara, California at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Sensors Converge is the only in-person event covering the biggest design engineering trends and the only event where the building blocks of IoT converge – sensors, processing, and connectivity. Register here .

This year’s event features an enhanced attendee experience, which fosters new opportunities for networking and education, including lightning talks, leadership roundtables, lunch hot topic roundtables and a speaker’s lounge where attendees can connect with speakers after sessions.

Featuring engineers sharing real use cases and technology applications, the program will cover three themes:

Enabling Innovation: Advances of Next-Gen Tech: Some of the biggest innovations in sensors aren’t just the brand new inventions, but the way existing sensors are evolving to become more precise, stable, and easier to implement. Top industry experts will share the latest advancements that will drive the next generation of sensors and advance the electronics industry.

Tracks include:

IoT, 5G Connectivity & The Cloud

Intelligent Sensing (MEMS, Edge, AI/ML, Sensor Fusion)

Environmental Sensing & Sustainability

Advanced Embedded System Technologies

Process Design, Energy Efficiency & Control Development: As the electronics industry races to take advantage of market opportunities, the need to ensure that sensors will operate safely and reliably is a growing consideration. Attendees will gain a greater understanding of sensor interoperability needs, performance demands, security integration and opportunities for energy efficiency.

Tracks include:

Interoperability & Standards

Energy Harvesting and Power Management

Multi-Sensor Fusion Integration

Test & Measurement

Security & Privacy

Transforming Market: Smart Everything: The extraordinary advances in IoT and new connectivity revolutions have given rise to the era of smart everything, touching essentially every market vertical. Market leaders will share the growing application of smart-connected sensor ecosystems within market verticals, its opportunities, and biggest implementation hurdles.

Tracks include:

Smart Manufacturing

Agriculture

Smart Homes, Buildings, and Cities

Connected Car

MedTech

Defense

An advisory board of 30 members, representing a broad range of industries supported the development of the themes. Learn more about the advisory board here .

In addition, more than 200 exhibitors will participate at Sensors Converge including Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Amphenol, Bosch Sensortec, Digi-Key Electronics, Excelitas Technologies, Hamamatsu, Lauterbach, Microchip Technology, Inc. Mitsubishi Electric, Mouser Electronics, Melexis, Murata, Parker LORD Microstrain, PowerFilm, Renesas Electronics, Renishaw, Schott North America, Sensirion, STMicroelectronics, Synaptics, TDK Corporation, and more.

Lucia Contreras, Conference Director, Sensors Converge, said, “We are excited to introduce these new themes, networking opportunities and new session formats to Sensors Converge, our goal was to enhance the attendee experience and provide delegates with useful education insight, valuable peer connections and applicable tools to take back to the office.”

