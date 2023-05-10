According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The medical equipment market includes various segments such as orthopaedic implants and prostheses, cardiovascular devices, neurovascular devices, general equipment and supplies, patient monitoring equipment, ophthalmic equipment, in vitro diagnostic equipment, and others. Hospital equipment and supplies refer to medical equipment used in hospitals.

Farmington, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Hospital Equipment And Supplies Market size was valued at USD 39.21 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 110.63 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.21% from 2023 to 2030. Some of the major driving forces for the hospital equipment and supplies market in emerging countries are high economic growth, changing lifestyles, rising standards of healthcare and increasing government initiatives in this sector.

Factors such as increasing number of hospitals, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related diseases and aging population are driving the global hospital equipment and consumables market. In addition, the spread of telemedicine and improvement of medical facilities are driving the global hospital equipment and supplies market.

However, growing popularity of home care services, decline in private health insurance and stringent government-led regulations are restraining the hospital equipment and consumables market growth. Also, the introduction of personalized medicine concept and other diagnostic options available in the market is limiting the market for hospital equipment and supplies.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Based on product, the market is bifurcated into sterilization and disinfection equipment, disposable hospital supplies patient examination devices, and syringes and needles. The disposable hospital supplies patient examination devices segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Growing adoption of disposable hospital supplies worldwide, rising awareness of hospital-acquired infection (HAI) control and growing demand for various diagnostic options are fueling the demand for disposable hospital supplies.

Application Outlook:

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment holds the largest market share and is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the North American market accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the evaluation period. Regional growth is primarily attributed to the presence of an established healthcare industry coupled with a growing geriatric population and the presence of key market players such as GE Healthcare (US) and Covidien (US).

Market growth in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to rapid grow. The rapid growth of China’s hospital industry is due to the steady progress of medical reform and the continuous increase in demand stimulation. The aging population base growing at an unprecedented rate in the Asia Pacific region, strong government initiatives and ongoing projects will bolster the market in the APAC region.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 12.21% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 110.63 Billion By Distribution Channels: Public Hospitals

Private-Profit Hospitals

Private-Non Profit Hospitals

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

increased government-funded investments and initiatives in healthcare projects; growing demand for infection control measures to contain HAIs; increase in surgical procedures; growing demand for medical devices; There is an increasing number of contracts between companies to manufacture cost-effective medical devices. Increasing number of ICU beds in hospitals and surgical centers Increasing incident and trauma cases

Increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and high number of injury cases are driving the demand for medical supplies products. The elderly population is also expanding worldwide. The vast geriatric population base and high prevalence and incidence of related diseases drive the growth of the market. Market players and researchers are focusing more on advancing medical supplies products, collaborations between companies are launching cutting-edge products and newer technologies are driving market growth. Government investment in disease and research research further fuels the growth rate of the market.

Opportunity:

Emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil offer lucrative potential in the market due to their vast population bases, rising rates of infectious and chronic diseases, and improved healthcare infrastructure and spending. Compared to North America and Europe, improved medical infrastructure and affordable treatment and diagnosis are stimulating medical tourism in the region.

