According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, A growing number of infection cases in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and diagnostic imaging centers are driving the growth of this market. The increase in awareness about health care facilities among the general public has led to an increased demand for laboratory tests which in turn is also contributing towards the growth of this market globally.

Farmington, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Klebsiella Testing Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% During The Forecast Period. Klebsiella infection is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of the genus Klebsiella. The bacteria are found in different parts of our body but can cause dangerous infections when they get into any part that has a compromised immune system. It’s very important to diagnose and treat this condition early on because it spreads rapidly throughout your bloodstream if not treated at its onset stage.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Klebsiella Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Reports By Type Outlook (Laboratory Test, Imaging Test, Other), By Application Outlook (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other), By Region and Forecasts , 2022-2030 .”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Deployment Outlook:

On the basis of Types, the market is segmented into Laboratory Test, Imaging Test, Other.

Laboratory Test:

A laboratory test is a medical diagnostic procedure that analyzes the components of blood, urine, tissues, and other substances. The tests aim to provide information about an individual’s health by studying his or her metabolism. Lab testing can also help determine which diseases are present in humans as well as how they might be treated.

Imaging Test:

Imaging tests are those that use imaging equipment such as X-rays, ultrasounds, and CT scans to look at the internal organs of the body. An imaging test is done for diagnosis or screening of a disease that cannot be diagnosed by using other testing methods alone.

Organization Size Outlook:

The rising incidence of infections in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and diagnostic imaging centers is propelling the market’s expansion. Increasing public awareness of healthcare facilities has increased the demand for laboratory testing, which is also contributing to the global expansion of this market.

Regional Analysis:

The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries for the North American market due to a rise in the number of patients diagnosed with infectious diseases as a result of rising healthcare spending and a rise in demand for the Klebsiella test in developing nations such as Brazil and Argentina.

In Latin America, diagnosis is delayed due to a lack of awareness of the disease, resulting in a higher mortality rate than in other regions of the world. Numerous cases of antimicrobial resistance against carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae (CPE), such as Klebsiella pneumonia and Escherichia coli, have been reported worldwide. The availability of healthcare infrastructure and technology is another factor positively influencing the regional market.

The Asia-Pacific region, including India, China, and Australia, has emerged as one of the main markets due to the increasing number of sepsis patients worldwide and the region’s steady economic growth. China and India also have a high prevalence of Klebsiella pneumonia, with India having the greatest rate. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rising healthcare costs and demand for sophisticated diagnostic instruments.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/8888

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD million value By Deployment Type Laboratory Test

Imaging Test

Other By Organization Size Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Charles River Laboratories

Hi Media Laboratories

Biomed Diagnostics

Abcam

East Coast Bio

Others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Demand Growth for Diagnostic Tests

Diverse diagnostic procedures are contributing to the expansion of the global Klebsiella infection market. In relation to this, laboratory tests, ultrasound, X-rays, and numerous other tests are available today. These factors all contribute to the expansion of the market.

Increase in the number of research and development efforts

The growth of the market is fueled by an increase in R&D activities. This will provide advantages for the global market for Klebsiella infections. The government is financing research and development (R&D) initiatives to encourage researchers and pharmaceutical companies to create new medicines. For example, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received USD 67 million for the development of TP-434, a drug in its pipeline. This antibiotic is highly effective against multidrug-resistant (MDR) gram-negative microorganisms and can aid in the treatment of Klebsiella infections.

Opportunities

Availability of Innovative Treatment Methods

With each passing decade, more and more treatment options are made available to expedite patients’ recoveries. In terms of novel antibiotics, treatment advances are on the rise. Thus, it generates numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Demand for retail pharmacies is growing.

The increase in the number of perinatal infections therapeutics distributed through retail pharmacies and the increase in the number of retail pharmacies in highly developed nations present opportunities for market expansion. In addition, patients prefer retail pharmacies to purchase medications because they are more accessible.

Restraints/Challenges

Lack of qualified personnel

A lack of qualified personnel who are unable to administer appropriate treatments to patients could hinder the growth of the global Klebsiella infection market during the forecast period.

High Price

The astronomical costs associated with Klebsiella infection treatments hinder the expansion of the market.

This global Klebsiella infection market report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, and product approvals. For more information on the global Klebsiella infection market, please contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief; our team will assist you in making well-informed decisions for market expansion.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Charles River Laboratories

Hi Media Laboratories

Biomed Diagnostics

Abcam

East Coast Bio

Others.

By Deployment Type

Laboratory Test

Imaging Test

Other

By Organization Size

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

BFSI

IT and telecom

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Clinical Laboratory Test Market – Clinical Laboratory Test Market Is Projected To Grow At CAGR Of 6.9% To Reach USD 325 Billion During The Forecast Period 2022-2030.

– Clinical Laboratory Test Market Is Projected To Grow At CAGR Of 6.9% To Reach USD 325 Billion During The Forecast Period 2022-2030. Bacteria Analyzer Market – The global Bacteria Analyzer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The global Bacteria Analyzer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. Point of Care Diagnostic Market – The Global point of care diagnostic market was valued at $23.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $46.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com