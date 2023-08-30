Global Marine Buoys Market Analysis and Review by Product type (Mooring Buoys, Anchor Buoys, Signaling Buoys, Cardinal Buoys, Beacon Buoys, Fender Buoys, Lifebuoys and Others)

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global marine buoys market is expected to grow from USD 868.9 million in 2023 to USD 1.42 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for marine buoys from the oil and gas industry, rising concerns over maritime safety, and increasing investments in port infrastructure development projects across the globe.

Executive Summary

The global marine buoys market is undergoing significant growth driven by increased maritime activities, navigational safety concerns, and offshore resource exploration. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and future prospects.

Introduction

Marine buoys are essential navigational aids that play a crucial role in ensuring safe navigation, demarcating waterways, and supporting various maritime operations. As maritime activities expand, the demand for reliable and versatile marine buoys is rising.

Market Overview

The global marine buoys market is experiencing substantial expansion due to factors such as increased trade via sea routes, offshore energy exploration, and the need for efficient navigation systems.

Market Trends

Growing popularity of renewable energy : Renewable energy sources, such as offshore wind and solar, are becoming increasingly popular. Marine buoys are used to mark offshore wind farms and other renewable energy installations. The growing popularity of renewable energy is expected to boost the demand for marine buoys in the coming years.

: Renewable energy sources, such as offshore wind and solar, are becoming increasingly popular. Marine buoys are used to mark offshore wind farms and other renewable energy installations. The growing popularity of renewable energy is expected to boost the demand for marine buoys in the coming years. Development of new technologies: New technologies, such as smart buoys and solar-powered buoys, are being developed. These new technologies offer a variety of advantages over traditional marine buoys, such as improved performance, reduced maintenance costs, and environmental sustainability. The development of new technologies is expected to drive the growth of the marine buoys market in the coming years.

Market Drivers

Growing Maritime Trade : The rise in global trade activities demands efficient navigation aids to ensure safe passage for ships and vessels.

: The rise in global trade activities demands efficient navigation aids to ensure safe passage for ships and vessels. Offshore Energy : The exploration and extraction of offshore oil and gas resources require marine buoys for marking underwater installations and equipment.

: The exploration and extraction of offshore oil and gas resources require marine buoys for marking underwater installations and equipment. Safety and Security: Marine buoys are critical for marking hazards, indicating restricted areas, and enhancing maritime security.

Market Challenges

Maintenance and Durability : Ensuring the longevity and effectiveness of marine buoys under harsh marine conditions can be challenging, requiring robust materials and design.

: Ensuring the longevity and effectiveness of marine buoys under harsh marine conditions can be challenging, requiring robust materials and design. Environmental Impact: The disposal of old or damaged marine buoys can have environmental implications, necessitating sustainable materials and disposal methods.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global marine buoys market include:

James Fisher and Sons plc

Marine Instruments S.A.

Wealth Marine Pte Ltd

JFC Marine Ltd.

Walsh Marine Products

AXYS Technologies Inc.

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL)

A-Laiturit

Pharos Marine Automatic Power and many more

These companies are investing in innovation to develop advanced marine buoys and expand their product portfolios.

Recent Developments

here are some recent developments of companies in the marine buoys market:

Fendercare Marine, a leading provider of marine safety and security products, launched a new range of solar-powered buoys in 2023. The buoys are designed to be more environmentally friendly and require no external power source.

a leading provider of marine safety and security products, launched a new range of solar-powered buoys in 2023. The buoys are designed to be more environmentally friendly and require no external power source. Ocean Signal, a manufacturer of marine safety products, introduced a new line of wireless buoys in 2022. The buoys are designed to transmit data in real time, which can be used to improve maritime safety.

manufacturer of marine safety products, introduced a new line of wireless buoys in 2022. The buoys are designed to transmit data in real time, which can be used to improve maritime safety. Kongsberg Maritime, a provider of marine technology solutions, launched a new software platform for marine buoys in 2021. The platform allows users to manage and monitor buoys remotely, which can improve efficiency and reduce costs.

a provider of marine technology solutions, launched a new software platform for marine buoys in 2021. The platform allows users to manage and monitor buoys remotely, which can improve efficiency and reduce costs. M Subs, a manufacturer of marine buoys, developed a new type of buoy that can withstand extreme weather conditions. The buoy is designed for use in harsh environments, such as the Arctic and Antarctic.

Market Segmentation

The global marine buoys market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type , the market is segmented into anchor type buoys, drift type buoys, and others. Anchor type buoys are the most commonly used type of marine buoy.

, the market is segmented into anchor type buoys, drift type buoys, and others. Anchor type buoys are the most commonly used type of marine buoy. By application , the market is segmented into offshore oil and gas exploration, marine scientific research, port construction, and others.

, the market is segmented into offshore oil and gas exploration, marine scientific research, port construction, and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the largest market for marine buoys.

Technological Innovations

Research and development efforts are focused on:

Enhancing buoy design for increased durability and stability under varying weather conditions.

Integrating smart technologies for real-time data collection and remote monitoring.

Market opportunities

Increasing demand for marine buoys from the oil and gas industry.

Rising concerns over maritime safety.

Increasing investments in port infrastructure development projects.

Growing popularity of renewable energy.

Development of new technologies.

