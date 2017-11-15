Breaking News
The Global Market for Hydrogels Should Total $16.5 Billion in 2017 and $22.3 Billion by 2022, Growing at a CAGR of 6.3%

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Hydrogels: Applications and Global Markets to 2022” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

This study includes forecasted trends and demand though 2022. Important manufacturers, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed. The study encompasses a detailed analysis of various types of hydrogels classified on different bases. Types of hydrogel have been classified on the basis of raw material origin, composition (key polymer chemistry) and form. Each type has been further studied and their use in various applications is presented.

Hydrogels are water insoluble, cross-linked, three-dimensional networks of polymer chains plus water that fills the voids between polymer chains. Cross-linking facilitates insolubility in water and provides required mechanical strength and physical integrity. Hydrogel is mostly water (the mass fraction of water is much greater than that of polymer).

The ability of a hydrogel to hold a significant amount of water infers that the polymer chains must have at least moderate hydrophilic character. The study does not include other types of gels such as oil-based gels, or dry gels such as foams and aerogels.

The Report Segments Hydrogel Types and its Applications as Follows:

  • Raw material origin.
  • Synthetic.
  • Natural.
  • Hybrid.
  • Composition.
  • Polyacrylate.
  • Silicone-modified hydrogels.
  • Polyacrylamide copolymers.
  • Polyethylene glycol (PEG).
  • Agar.
  • Gelatin.
  • Others (e.g., polyvinyl alcohol, polypropylene glycol, glycerides and polysaccharides).
  • Form.
  • Semicrystalline buttons.
  • Amorphous hydrogels.
  • Films and matrices.
  • Hydrogel sheets.
  • Hydrogel market by application.
  • Contact lenses.
  • Hygiene products and cosmetics.
  • Wound care and diagnostics.
  • Drug delivery.
  • Tissue engineering.
  • Agriculture and food.
  • Forensics and research.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

  • Hydrogel: Material Properties and Characteristic Features
  • Uses of Hydrogel
  • Types of End-User Industry Applications
  • Hydrogel and the Healthcare Industry
  • Personal Hygiene, a High-Volume Market for Hydrogels
  • Hydrogels in the Agriculture and Food Industry
  • Hydrogels in Forensics and Research

4: Industry Structure

  • Major Markets
  • Trends in Price and Price Performance
  • Other Factors Influencing Demand

5: Market Breakdown by Hydrogel Type

  • Segmentation of Hydrogel Products

6: Hydrogel Market Breakdown by Application

  • Hydrogel Market Demand by Application

7: Market Breakdown by Region

  • Hydrogel Market Breakdown by Region

8: Review of Patent Activity and Clinical Trials

  • Introduction
  • Patent Analysis by Application
  • Patent Analysis of Hydrogels in Wound Care Applications by Company
  • Patent Analysis of Hydrogels by Eyecare Company
  • Patent Analysis of Hydrogels Applications in Drug Delivery by Company/Institution
  • Patent Analysis of Hydrogels Applications in Tissue Engineering by Company/Institution
  • Clinical Research and Development of Hydrogels for Health Care Applications

9: Company Profiles

  • 3M Co.
  • Agarindo Bogatama
  • Alliqua Biomedical Inc.
  • Altergon Italia Srl
  • Ambu A/S
  • Amerx Health Care Corp.
  • Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • Basf Se
  • Biotime Inc.
  • Bsn Medical Gmbh
  • Cellendes Gmbh
  • Convatec Inc.
  • Coopervision Inc.
  • Derma Sciences Inc.
  • Gentell Corp.
  • HB Fuller
  • Hispanagar Sa
  • Industrias Roko Sa
  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.
  • Kao Corp.
  • Katecho Inc.
  • LG Chem
  • Medline Industries Inc.
  • Medtronic Minimally Invasive Therapies
  • Norevo Gmbh
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc.
  • Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.
  • Setexam
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • SNF Group
  • Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd.
  • United Guardian Inc.
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.
  • Wyo-Ben Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hfc8ck/hydrogels

CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
