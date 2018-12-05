Dublin, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2030: Cellulose nanofibers(CNF), Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) and Bacterial cellulose particles (BC)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2030 covers Cellulose nanofibers (NFC), Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) and Bacterial cellulose particles (BC) and provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future markets for these remarkable, sustainable materials.

Nanocellulose will greatly impact environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions in market such as packaging, paper & board, composites, coatings & films, medical & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, filtration, Rheology modifiers, Aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.

Most major paper and pulp producers are actively involved in commercialization of Nanofibrillated cellulose (CFC), seeking commercial application in high volume industries such as paper & board and packaging. However, several are also seeking to move into applications in areas such as electronics and pivoting towards production of Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) for more advanced applications. The nanocellulose market is growing fast in Japan, with products already on the market in textiles and consumer goods.

Report contents include:

Global nanocellulose production capacities, by producer and type of nanocellulose.

Description of the nanocellulose market 2017-2018.

Market segmentation by type of nanocellulose type.

Competitive landscape of nanocellulose.

Key nanocellulose events.

Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications, from basic research to market entry.

Current nanocellulose products (cellulose nanofibers, cellulose Nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose).

Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

Market demand in tonnes, CAGR 2017-2030.

Regional analysis of the market for nanocellulose.

In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities.

Over 85 company profiles…

Companies Profiled

American Process Inc.

Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Borregaard Chemcell

Celluforce

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.

DIC Products

DKS Co. Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Daio Paper Corporation

Fiberlean Technologies

Imerys

Innventia AB

Kirekira! Toilet Wipes

Kruger Biomaterials Inc.

Nippon Paper

Oji Paper CNF Production Process

Stora Enso Ltd.

Sugino Machine

Sweetwater Energy

Upm-Kymmene

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Applications

1.2 Market Segmentation By Type Of Nanocellulose

1.2.1 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)

1.2.2 MFC

1.2.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

1.3 Main Opportunities In Nanocellulose

1.4 Global Production

1.4.1 Production Plants And Production Status

1.5 Market Trends

1.6 Market And Technical Challenges

1.7 Global Nanocellulose Market Size

1.7.1 The Market For Nanocellulose In 2017

1.7.2 The Market For Nanocellulose In 2018

1.7.3 Nanocellulose Demand In Tons, 2015-2030

1.7.4 Nanocellulose Market By Region

1.7.4.1 Asia-Pacific

2. Research Scope And Methodology

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

2.3.1 Stage Of Commercialization

2.3.2 Economic Impact By 2030

2.3.3 Current Market Size For Equivalent Applications

2.3.4 Ease Of Commercialization

2.3.5 Competitive Landscape

2.3.6 Cost

2.3.7 Competition From Other Materials

2.3.8 Regulatory/Government Policy Push

2.3.9 Market Pull

2.4 Market Challenges Rating System

3. Introduction

3.1 Cellulose

3.2 Nanocellulose

3.3 Properties Of Nanocellulose

3.4 Advantages Of Nanocellulose

3.5 Manufacture Of Nanocellulose

3.6 Production Methods

3.7 Types Of Nanocellulose

3.7.1 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

3.7.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)

3.7.2.1 Applications

3.7.2.2 Production Methods Of CNF Producers

3.7.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

3.7.3.1 Properties

3.7.3.2 Applications

3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)

3.7.4.1 Applications

3.8 Synthesis

3.8.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MC)

3.8.2 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)

3.8.3 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (CNF)

3.8.4 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)

3.8.5 Bacterial Cellulose Particles (CNC)

4. Market Structure

4.1 Volume Of Industry Demand For Nanocellulose

4.2 Current End Users For Cellulose Nanofibers, By Market And Company

5. Swot Analysis For Nanocellulose

6. Regulations And Standards

6.1 Standards

6.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)

6.1.2 American National Standards

6.1.3 CSA Group

6.2 Toxicity

6.3 Regulation

7. Regional Initiatives And Government Funding

8. Nanocellulose Applications

8.1 High Volume, Medium Volume And Low Volume Nanocellulose Applications

9. Nanocellulose Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

10. Nanocellulose Supply Chain

11. Nanocellulose Prices

12. Nanocellulose Patents & Publications

13. Analysis Of Nanocellulose Applications Versus Competitive Materials

13.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)

13.1.1 Brief Description

13.1.2 Volumes, Values And Growth

13.1.3 Key Trends

13.2 Graphene

13.2.1 Brief Description

13.2.2 Volumes, Values And Growth

13.2.3 Key Trends

13.3 Carbon Fibers

13.3.1 Brief Description

13.3.2 Volumes, Values And Growth

13.3.3 Key Trends

13.3.4 Growth

14. Global Markets For Nanocellulose

14.1 Composites Market Summary

14.1.1 Trends In The Composites Market And Nanocellulose Solutions

14.1.2 Comparison Of Nanocellulose To Other Composite Materials

14.1.3 Applications

14.1.3.1 By Cellulose Type

14.1.3.2 Applications Roadmap

14.2 Packaging

14.2.1 Market Trends And Nanocellulose Solution

14.2.2 Applications

14.2.2.1 Anti-Bacterial

14.2.2.2 Gas Barrier

14.2.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Films

14.2.3 Nanocellulose Market In Packaging

14.2.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.2.3.2 Global Demand In Tons For Nanocellulose In Packaging

14.2.4 Market Challenges

14.2.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.3 Aircraft And Aerospace

14.3.1 Market Trends And Nanocellulose Solution

14.3.2 Applications

14.3.2.1 Composites

14.3.3 Nanocellulose Market In Aircraft And Aerospace

14.3.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.3.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Aircraft And Aerospace

14.3.4 Market Challenges

14.3.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.4 Automotive

14.4.1 Market Trends And Nanocellulose Solution

14.4.2 Applications

14.4.2.1 Composites

14.4.3 Nanocellulose Market In Automotive

14.4.3.1 Polymer Composites

14.4.3.2 Tires

14.4.3.3 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.4.3.4 Global Demand In Tons In Automotive

14.4.4 Market Challenges

14.4.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.5 Construction

14.5.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.5.2 Applications

14.5.3 Nanocellulose Market In Construction

14.5.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.5.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Construction

14.5.4 Market Challenges

14.5.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.6 Paper And Board

14.6.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.6.2 Applications

14.6.3 Properties

14.6.3.1 Reinforcing Agents

14.6.3.2 Transparency And Flexibility

14.6.3.3 Paper Packaging

14.6.3.4 Paper Coatings

14.6.3.5 Anti-Microbials

14.6.4 Nanocellulose Market In Paper & Board

14.6.4.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.6.4.2 Global Demand In Tons In Paper & Board

14.6.5 Market Challenges

14.6.6 Product Developer Profiles

14.7 Textiles

14.7.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.7.2 Applications

14.7.2.1 Turning Pulp Into Textiles

14.7.2.2 Sanitary Products

14.7.3 Nanocellulose Market In Textiles

14.7.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.7.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Textiles

14.7.4 Market Challenges

14.7.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.8 Medicine & Healthcare

14.8.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.8.2 Applications

14.8.2.1 Drug Delivery

14.8.2.2 Medical Implants

14.8.2.3 Tissue Engineering

14.8.2.4 Wound Dressings

14.8.2.5 Lateral Flow Immunoassay Labels

14.8.3 Nanocellulose Market In Medical & Healthcare

14.8.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.8.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Medical & Healthcare

14.8.4 Product Developer Profiles

14.9 Coatings

14.9.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.9.2 Applications

14.9.2.1 Abrasion And Scratch Resistance

14.9.2.2 Wood Coatings

14.9.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Films

14.9.2.4 Gas Barriers

14.9.3 Nanocellulose Market In Coatings

14.9.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis

14.9.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Paints And Coatings

14.9.4 Market Challenges

14.9.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.10 Aerogels

14.10.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.10.2 Applications

14.10.2.1 Thermal Insulation

14.10.2.2 Shape Memory

14.10.3 Nanocellulose Market In Aerogels

14.10.3.1 Global Demand In Tons In Aerogels

14.10.4 Product Developer Profiles

14.11 Oil And Gas Exploration

14.11.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.11.2 Applications

14.11.2.1 Oil And Fracking Drilling Fluids

14.11.2.2 Extraction

14.11.3 Nanocellulose Market In Oil And Gas

14.11.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In Oil And Gas

14.11.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Oil And Gas

14.11.4 Market Challenges

14.11.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.12 Filtration

14.12.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.12.2 Applications

14.12.2.1 Nanomaterials In Filtration

14.12.2.2 Nanocellulose Membranes And Filters

14.12.2.3 Water Filtration

14.12.2.4 Air Filtration

14.12.2.5 Virus Filtration

14.12.3 Nanocellulose Market In Filtration And Separation

14.12.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In Filtration And Separation

14.12.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Filtration

14.12.4 Market Challenges

14.12.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.13 Rheology Modifiers

14.13.1 Applications

14.13.1.1 Food

14.13.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

14.13.1.3 Cosmetics

14.13.2 Product Developer Profiles

14.14 Printed And Flexible Electronics

14.14.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.14.2 Applications

14.14.2.1 Wearable Electronics

14.14.2.2 Nanopaper

14.14.2.3 Paper Memory

14.14.2.4 Conductive Inks

14.14.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

14.14.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In Printed And Flexible Electronics

14.14.4 Market Challenges

14.14.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.15 3D Printing

14.15.1 Market Drivers And Trends

14.15.2 Applications

14.15.2.1 Cellulose Nanocrystals 3D Printing Ink

14.15.2.2 Cellulose Nanofibers

14.15.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity

14.15.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In 3D Printing

14.15.4 Market Challenges

14.15.5 Product Developer Profiles

14.16 Other Markets

14.16.1 Rubber And Tire Additives

14.16.2 Colourants

15. Nanocellulose Company Profiles

15.1 Producers And Types Of Nanocellulose Produced (Ncf, NCC, Bcc)

15.2 Target Markets For Producers

15.3 Cellulose Nanofiber Producers 201-267 (23 Company Profiles-Several CNF Producers Also Produce CNC)

15.4 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers 267-279 (5 Company Profiles)

15.5 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers 279-282 (5 Company Profiles)

15.6 Other Producers And Application Developers. 282-306 (50 Company Profiles)

16. Main Nanocellulose Research Centres 307-316 (24 Profiles)

17. References

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bk8z88/the_global_market?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Nanotechnology, Technical Textiles , Nanomaterials