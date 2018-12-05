Dublin, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2030: Cellulose nanofibers(CNF), Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) and Bacterial cellulose particles (BC)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Market for Nanocellulose to 2030 covers Cellulose nanofibers (NFC), Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) and Bacterial cellulose particles (BC) and provides an in-depth analysis of the current and future markets for these remarkable, sustainable materials.
Nanocellulose will greatly impact environmentally friendly and biodegradable solutions in market such as packaging, paper & board, composites, coatings & films, medical & healthcare, textiles, oil & gas, filtration, Rheology modifiers, Aerogels, 3D printing and printed & flexible electronics.
Most major paper and pulp producers are actively involved in commercialization of Nanofibrillated cellulose (CFC), seeking commercial application in high volume industries such as paper & board and packaging. However, several are also seeking to move into applications in areas such as electronics and pivoting towards production of Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) for more advanced applications. The nanocellulose market is growing fast in Japan, with products already on the market in textiles and consumer goods.
Report contents include:
- Global nanocellulose production capacities, by producer and type of nanocellulose.
- Description of the nanocellulose market 2017-2018.
- Market segmentation by type of nanocellulose type.
- Competitive landscape of nanocellulose.
- Key nanocellulose events.
- Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications, from basic research to market entry.
- Current nanocellulose products (cellulose nanofibers, cellulose Nanocrystals and bacterial cellulose).
- Stage of commercialization for nanocellulose applications by company.
- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for nanocellulose including tonnage demand by market, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.
- Market demand in tonnes, CAGR 2017-2030.
- Regional analysis of the market for nanocellulose.
- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities.
- Over 85 company profiles…
Companies Profiled
- American Process Inc.
- Ashai Kasei Chemicals Corporation
- Borregaard Chemcell
- Celluforce
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd.
- DIC Products
- DKS Co. Ltd.
- Daicel Corporation
- Daio Paper Corporation
- Fiberlean Technologies
- Imerys
- Innventia AB
- Kirekira! Toilet Wipes
- Kruger Biomaterials Inc.
- Nippon Paper
- Oji Paper CNF Production Process
- Stora Enso Ltd.
- Sugino Machine
- Sweetwater Energy
- Upm-Kymmene
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Applications
1.2 Market Segmentation By Type Of Nanocellulose
1.2.1 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)
1.2.2 MFC
1.2.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)
1.3 Main Opportunities In Nanocellulose
1.4 Global Production
1.4.1 Production Plants And Production Status
1.5 Market Trends
1.6 Market And Technical Challenges
1.7 Global Nanocellulose Market Size
1.7.1 The Market For Nanocellulose In 2017
1.7.2 The Market For Nanocellulose In 2018
1.7.3 Nanocellulose Demand In Tons, 2015-2030
1.7.4 Nanocellulose Market By Region
1.7.4.1 Asia-Pacific
2. Research Scope And Methodology
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis
2.3.1 Stage Of Commercialization
2.3.2 Economic Impact By 2030
2.3.3 Current Market Size For Equivalent Applications
2.3.4 Ease Of Commercialization
2.3.5 Competitive Landscape
2.3.6 Cost
2.3.7 Competition From Other Materials
2.3.8 Regulatory/Government Policy Push
2.3.9 Market Pull
2.4 Market Challenges Rating System
3. Introduction
3.1 Cellulose
3.2 Nanocellulose
3.3 Properties Of Nanocellulose
3.4 Advantages Of Nanocellulose
3.5 Manufacture Of Nanocellulose
3.6 Production Methods
3.7 Types Of Nanocellulose
3.7.1 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)
3.7.2 Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF)
3.7.2.1 Applications
3.7.2.2 Production Methods Of CNF Producers
3.7.3 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)
3.7.3.1 Properties
3.7.3.2 Applications
3.7.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)
3.7.4.1 Applications
3.8 Synthesis
3.8.1 Microcrystalline Cellulose (MC)
3.8.2 Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC)
3.8.3 Nanofibrillated Cellulose (CNF)
3.8.4 Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)
3.8.5 Bacterial Cellulose Particles (CNC)
4. Market Structure
4.1 Volume Of Industry Demand For Nanocellulose
4.2 Current End Users For Cellulose Nanofibers, By Market And Company
5. Swot Analysis For Nanocellulose
6. Regulations And Standards
6.1 Standards
6.1.1 International Standards Organization (ISO)
6.1.2 American National Standards
6.1.3 CSA Group
6.2 Toxicity
6.3 Regulation
7. Regional Initiatives And Government Funding
8. Nanocellulose Applications
8.1 High Volume, Medium Volume And Low Volume Nanocellulose Applications
9. Nanocellulose Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
10. Nanocellulose Supply Chain
11. Nanocellulose Prices
12. Nanocellulose Patents & Publications
13. Analysis Of Nanocellulose Applications Versus Competitive Materials
13.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)
13.1.1 Brief Description
13.1.2 Volumes, Values And Growth
13.1.3 Key Trends
13.2 Graphene
13.2.1 Brief Description
13.2.2 Volumes, Values And Growth
13.2.3 Key Trends
13.3 Carbon Fibers
13.3.1 Brief Description
13.3.2 Volumes, Values And Growth
13.3.3 Key Trends
13.3.4 Growth
14. Global Markets For Nanocellulose
14.1 Composites Market Summary
14.1.1 Trends In The Composites Market And Nanocellulose Solutions
14.1.2 Comparison Of Nanocellulose To Other Composite Materials
14.1.3 Applications
14.1.3.1 By Cellulose Type
14.1.3.2 Applications Roadmap
14.2 Packaging
14.2.1 Market Trends And Nanocellulose Solution
14.2.2 Applications
14.2.2.1 Anti-Bacterial
14.2.2.2 Gas Barrier
14.2.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Films
14.2.3 Nanocellulose Market In Packaging
14.2.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.2.3.2 Global Demand In Tons For Nanocellulose In Packaging
14.2.4 Market Challenges
14.2.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.3 Aircraft And Aerospace
14.3.1 Market Trends And Nanocellulose Solution
14.3.2 Applications
14.3.2.1 Composites
14.3.3 Nanocellulose Market In Aircraft And Aerospace
14.3.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.3.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Aircraft And Aerospace
14.3.4 Market Challenges
14.3.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.4 Automotive
14.4.1 Market Trends And Nanocellulose Solution
14.4.2 Applications
14.4.2.1 Composites
14.4.3 Nanocellulose Market In Automotive
14.4.3.1 Polymer Composites
14.4.3.2 Tires
14.4.3.3 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.4.3.4 Global Demand In Tons In Automotive
14.4.4 Market Challenges
14.4.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.5 Construction
14.5.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.5.2 Applications
14.5.3 Nanocellulose Market In Construction
14.5.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.5.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Construction
14.5.4 Market Challenges
14.5.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.6 Paper And Board
14.6.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.6.2 Applications
14.6.3 Properties
14.6.3.1 Reinforcing Agents
14.6.3.2 Transparency And Flexibility
14.6.3.3 Paper Packaging
14.6.3.4 Paper Coatings
14.6.3.5 Anti-Microbials
14.6.4 Nanocellulose Market In Paper & Board
14.6.4.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.6.4.2 Global Demand In Tons In Paper & Board
14.6.5 Market Challenges
14.6.6 Product Developer Profiles
14.7 Textiles
14.7.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.7.2 Applications
14.7.2.1 Turning Pulp Into Textiles
14.7.2.2 Sanitary Products
14.7.3 Nanocellulose Market In Textiles
14.7.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.7.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Textiles
14.7.4 Market Challenges
14.7.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.8 Medicine & Healthcare
14.8.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.8.2 Applications
14.8.2.1 Drug Delivery
14.8.2.2 Medical Implants
14.8.2.3 Tissue Engineering
14.8.2.4 Wound Dressings
14.8.2.5 Lateral Flow Immunoassay Labels
14.8.3 Nanocellulose Market In Medical & Healthcare
14.8.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.8.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Medical & Healthcare
14.8.4 Product Developer Profiles
14.9 Coatings
14.9.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.9.2 Applications
14.9.2.1 Abrasion And Scratch Resistance
14.9.2.2 Wood Coatings
14.9.2.3 Anti-Counterfeiting Films
14.9.2.4 Gas Barriers
14.9.3 Nanocellulose Market In Coatings
14.9.3.1 Applications Market Readiness And Market Acceptability Analysis
14.9.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Paints And Coatings
14.9.4 Market Challenges
14.9.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.10 Aerogels
14.10.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.10.2 Applications
14.10.2.1 Thermal Insulation
14.10.2.2 Shape Memory
14.10.3 Nanocellulose Market In Aerogels
14.10.3.1 Global Demand In Tons In Aerogels
14.10.4 Product Developer Profiles
14.11 Oil And Gas Exploration
14.11.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.11.2 Applications
14.11.2.1 Oil And Fracking Drilling Fluids
14.11.2.2 Extraction
14.11.3 Nanocellulose Market In Oil And Gas
14.11.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In Oil And Gas
14.11.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Oil And Gas
14.11.4 Market Challenges
14.11.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.12 Filtration
14.12.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.12.2 Applications
14.12.2.1 Nanomaterials In Filtration
14.12.2.2 Nanocellulose Membranes And Filters
14.12.2.3 Water Filtration
14.12.2.4 Air Filtration
14.12.2.5 Virus Filtration
14.12.3 Nanocellulose Market In Filtration And Separation
14.12.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In Filtration And Separation
14.12.3.2 Global Demand In Tons In Filtration
14.12.4 Market Challenges
14.12.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.13 Rheology Modifiers
14.13.1 Applications
14.13.1.1 Food
14.13.1.2 Pharmaceuticals
14.13.1.3 Cosmetics
14.13.2 Product Developer Profiles
14.14 Printed And Flexible Electronics
14.14.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.14.2 Applications
14.14.2.1 Wearable Electronics
14.14.2.2 Nanopaper
14.14.2.3 Paper Memory
14.14.2.4 Conductive Inks
14.14.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
14.14.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In Printed And Flexible Electronics
14.14.4 Market Challenges
14.14.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.15 3D Printing
14.15.1 Market Drivers And Trends
14.15.2 Applications
14.15.2.1 Cellulose Nanocrystals 3D Printing Ink
14.15.2.2 Cellulose Nanofibers
14.15.3 Global Market Size And Opportunity
14.15.3.1 Market Assessment For Nanocellulose In 3D Printing
14.15.4 Market Challenges
14.15.5 Product Developer Profiles
14.16 Other Markets
14.16.1 Rubber And Tire Additives
14.16.2 Colourants
15. Nanocellulose Company Profiles
15.1 Producers And Types Of Nanocellulose Produced (Ncf, NCC, Bcc)
15.2 Target Markets For Producers
15.3 Cellulose Nanofiber Producers 201-267 (23 Company Profiles-Several CNF Producers Also Produce CNC)
15.4 Cellulose Nanocrystal (CNC) Producers 267-279 (5 Company Profiles)
15.5 Bacterial Cellulose (BC) Producers 279-282 (5 Company Profiles)
15.6 Other Producers And Application Developers. 282-306 (50 Company Profiles)
16. Main Nanocellulose Research Centres 307-316 (24 Profiles)
17. References
