According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Medical Grade Foam Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 25.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 49.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Dow, BASF SE, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Huntsman International LLC., Trelleborg AB, INOAC CORPORATION, Recticel, Foamcraft, Inc., FXI, Future Foam, UFP Technologies, Inc., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd, UFP Technologies, Inc., Rynel, Alpha Foam Ltd., Joyce Foam Products., Global Medical Foam, Inc., among others.

According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Global Medical Foam Market By Foam Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, And Spray Foam), By Product (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyolefin, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) And Others), By Application (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Packaging, Medical Devices & Components, Prosthetics & Wound Care And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Medical Foam Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 25.5 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 49.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What is Medical Grade Foam? How big is the Medical Foam Industry?

Medical Foam Industry Coverage & Overview:

Special antimicrobial compounds are found in medical-grade foam to reduce the risk of the transmission of bacteria, germs, and diseases in hospitals and other medical settings through the substance’s ability to fend off pollutants. The most common polymer foams utilized in medical applications are polyurethane, polystyrene, polyolefin, and others. Additionally, there are numerous combinations of colors, densities, and thicknesses for medical foam tapes. Medical Grade foams offer pressure-relieving properties that conform to the body contour of the patient, providing comfort to patients.

Medical Grade foams are indispensable in medical applications due to their use in wound dressing, medical supports, prosthetic padding, medical aids, etc., as well as their softness, flexibility, absorbency, and durability. Medical foam is used to make bedding and cushioning products including mattresses, orthopedic supports, pads, and more because it gives design flexibility, strength, and durability. Medical foams are also used to package specialty products and medical devices because they protect from adverse weather and other external forces.

Global Medical Foam Market: Growth Dynamics

The growing population results in an increasing demand for high-quality medical products which helps the global medical grade foam market escalate. The rising industrialization results in the increase of medical foam industries setup which in turn boosts the global market. The demand for high production of sterilized medical packaged materials along with the increased aging population accelerates the growth of the global market. The raising funds and grants provided by the government are also expected to propel global market growth.

The low cost of these medical foam products helps increase its sale across various regions and shot up the global market growth. The low-cost labor along with the low cost of ownership attributes to the growth of the global medical foam market. However, the stringent rules and regulations are one of the major restraining factors that impede market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 25.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 49.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Dow, BASF SE, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Huntsman International LLC., Trelleborg AB, INOAC CORPORATION, Recticel, Foamcraft, Inc., FXI, Future Foam, UFP Technologies, Inc., Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd, UFP Technologies, Inc., Rynel, Alpha Foam Ltd., Joyce Foam Products., Global Medical Foam, Inc., among others. Key Segment By Foam Type, By Product, By Application and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Medical Foam Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global medical foam market is segmented based on foam type, product, application, and region.

Based on the product, the market is segmented into Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyolefin, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others. The Polyurethane (PU) segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the wide product application scope in bedding & cushioning packaging, and prosthetics & wound care.

The application of rigid medical grade foams in podiatric, hip protector pads, orthotics, wheelchair pads, and hygienic seating for support and protection is also expected to propel the segment growth during the forecast period. Besides, the Polyolefin segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its expanding uses in medical packaging and components in the healthcare sector. As a result of their superior insulation and vibration-dampening qualities, they are frequently employed for packaging sensitive equipment and devices. Additionally, because it is simple to make and has a high load-bearing capacity, producers can use less and thinner foam, lowering the cost of packaging.

The global Medical Foam market is segmented as follows:

By Foam Type

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

By Product

Polyurethane (PU)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyolefin

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

By Application

Bedding & Cushioning

Medical Packaging

Medical Devices & Components

Prosthetics & Wound Care

Others

Browse the full “Global Medical Foam Market By Foam Type (Flexible Foam, Rigid Foam, And Spray Foam), By Product (Polyurethane (PU), Polystyrene (PS), Polyolefin, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) And Others), By Application (Bedding & Cushioning, Medical Packaging, Medical Devices & Components, Prosthetics & Wound Care And Others) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medical-foam-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Medical Foam market include –

Dow

BASF SE

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Huntsman International LLC.

Trelleborg AB

INOAC CORPORATION

Recticel

Foamcraft Inc.

FXI

Future Foam

UFP Technologies Inc.

Parafix Tapes & Conversions Ltd

UFP Technologies Inc.

Rynel

Alpha Foam Ltd.

Joyce Foam Products.

Global Medical Foam Inc.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global medical foam market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the global medical grade foam market size was valued at around USD 25.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 49.1 billion, by 2030.

The growing population results in an increasing demand for high-quality medical products which helps the global medical foam market escalate.

Based on the foam type, the flexible foam segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on the application, the bedding & cushioning segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Medical Foam industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Medical Foam Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Medical Foam Industry?

What segments does the Medical Foam Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Medical Foam Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Foam Type, By Product, By Application and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. The use of medical foam products in the healthcare industry for applications like patient and medical device cushioning, sealing in medical devices, and fluid management in long-term wear wound dressings is largely driven by growth in the medical device industry and rising spending on public & private healthcare facilities in nations like China and India. The prevalence of non-communicable diseases is rising as a result of rapid urbanization and sedentary lifestyles, which is fueling demand for high-quality medical equipment and parts from hospitals in nations like India, China, and Singapore. Thus, these factors supported the market expansion in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2022, Winncare, a leading European manufacturer of beds, pressure care products, patient handling equipment, and hygiene solutions acquired Herida Medical, strengthening its pressure area care portfolio and providing entry into the equipment cleaning and decontamination market.

