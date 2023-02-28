The United States is set to hold a share of around 44.6% of the global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market in 2023. Veterinary Rehabilitation Service Market expanded at a CAGR of around 9.06% between 2023 to 2033

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market is worth US$ 428.9 Million as of now and is expected to reach US$ 1.76 Billion by the year 2033 at a dazzling CAGR of 15.2% between 2023 and 2033.

The WHO states that the year 2021 witnessed 1.71 Billion people suffering from musculoskeletal disorders. The figure certainly calls for utilization of rehabilitation robots as the devices do aid physically challenged or differently abled patients in balancing, standing up, and maintaining gait.

Medical rehabilitation robotics have innumerable benefits – like they do offer an opportunity to those contracting spinal cord injury to stand and walk at a lower metabolic cost. The market is also home to several technological advancements, like incorporating ML and AI with several advanced sensors. Exploding geriatric population is another factor contributing to the growth of medical rehabilitation robotics market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14242

Along the above-mentioned lines, PARO comes across as companion robot that has been specially designed for those suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia, and various other cognition disorders. Dr. Takanori Shibata from Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology has come up with this assistive robot for helping those with disabilities fulfil daily activities like eating and walking.

Robotic lower-body exoskeleton is being used to assist the ones with paralysis of the lower limbs and does encourage muscle activity therein.

Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled ‘Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market’ with its team of analysts and consultants deploying a 360-degree view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With Spike in cases of stroke, the global medical rehabilitation robotics market is expected to go great guns in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market

North America holds more than 40% of the market share due to growing incidences of spinal cord injury followed by rising aging and disabled population.

Europe holds a significant market share with Germany leading from the front with Spain, Denmark, and the UK leading from the front.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the medical rehabilitation robotics market with countries like Japan obtaining the status of ‘super-aging society’.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14242

Competitive Robotics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. received approval from the US FDA for marketing the EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for usage with patients suffering from MS (Multiple Sclerosis).

Tyromotion, of late, completed acquisition of yband therapy AG (a Swiss-based start-up) for encouraging patients’ ownership of recovery with cutting-edge movement trackers.

Bionik Laboratories Corporation, in January 2019, did launch InMotion ARM/HAND robotic system to clinically rehabilitate stroke survivors and the ones having mobility impairments owing to neurological conditions. The enhanced robotic system has been developed according to principles of motor learning as well as neuro-plasticity and makes use of AI and data analysis for offering individualized therapy to the patients.

ReWalk Robotics, Inc., in June 2019, did announce that the US FDA approved the ReStore soft exo-suit system for selling to the rehabilitation centers all over the US.

Cyberdyne Inc., in January 2018, obtained approval from the US FDA to sell HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) lower-body exoskeleton in the licensed medical facilities all over the US.

Stryker Corporation, in the year 2020, did receive regulatory approval for MAKO robotic surgery system in Japan for partial knee indication.

Accuray, in 2020, did launch CyberKnife S7 System, which comes across as a next-generation CyberKnife platform with real-time, advanced, AI-driven motion tracking as well as synchronization treatment delivery for SBRT (stereotactic body radiation therapy) and SRS (stereotactic radiosurgery).

Medtronic, in 2020, completed acquisition of Medicrea through AI, patient specific implants, and predictive modeling.

Intuitive Surgical, in 2019, did receive clearance from the US FDA regarding da Vinci Single-port Surgical System.

Key Companies Profiled:

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

AlterG Inc.

Bionik Laboratories Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

Rewalk Robotics.

Instead Technoligies Ltd.

Hocoma AG.

Fourier Intelligene

Tyromotion Gmbh

Toyota Motor Corporation

BeatBots LLC

Bioxtreme

Rex Bionics Inc.

LEADERS REHAB ROBOT Co. Ltd.

Buy Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14242

What does the Report say?

The research study is based on product (exoskeletons and therapeutic/assistive), by extremity (upper extremity (arm, wrist, shoulder, and elbow) and lower extremity), by therapy (limb mobility, gait, and sensory), by patient (adults and pediatric), by application (neurorehabilitation, physical rehabilitation, and others), by end-user (hospitals, wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and homecare).

With rising incidences of cumulative trauma disorder, occupational overuse syndromes, and repetitive strain injury, the global medical rehabilitation robotics market is bound to grow on a grand note in the near future.

Key Segments Covered in Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Industry Research

By Product:

Exoskeletons

Therapeutic/ Assistive

By Extremity:

Upper Extremity Arm Wrist Shoulder Elbow

Lower Extremity

By Therapy:

Limb Mobility

Gait

Sensory

By Patient:

Adults

Pediatric

By Application:

Neurorehabilitation

Physical Rehabilitation

Others

By End user:

Hospitals

Wellness centers

Rehabilitation centers

Homecare

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Medical Rehabilitation Robotics Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

Complete TOC with Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-rehabilitation-robotics-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare Domain:

Non Fusion Spinal Devices Market Size – The non fusion spinal devices market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.37 billion in 2023. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033, to attain a market value of US$ 6.99 billion by 2033.

Dementia Management Market Growth – The global Dementia Management Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 35 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 75.56 Million by registering a CAGR of 8% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Cryoglobulinemia Treatment Market Share – The global cryoglobulinemia treatment market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 496 Million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 888.26 Million by registering a CAGR of 6% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market Demand – Newly-released Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Healthcare Cloud Infrastructure Market in 2022 were held at US$ 45.1 Billion. With a CAGR of 23.9%, the market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 464.1 Billion by 2033.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market Forecast – Newly-released Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that global sales of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils in 2022 were held at US$ 8.5 Billion. With a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com