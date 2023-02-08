Manufacturers of Non-fusion Spinal Devices to Stand a Golden Chance as Consumers are Willing to Pay More for Better Hospital Experience: Market Anticipated to Rise at 4.8% CAGR. Zimmer Biomet and Medtronic are the top players in the non-fusion spinal devices industry

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global non fusion spinal devices market is predicted to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, as per recent FMI analysis. The industry’s market valuation is anticipated to rise from US$ 4.37 billion in 2023 to US$ 6.99 billion by 2033 end.

The non-fusion spinal devices industry is poised to attain a healthy pace of growth over the forthcoming years. The widening patient pool that requires non-fusion spinal procedures, largely consisting of the elderly population, is projected to augment the market. Several studies aimed at determining the efficacy of non-fusion spinal devices to treat conditions, such as spondylolisthesis, scoliosis, and stenosis, are predicted to boost the market further.

Request Sample: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-582

The movement and stability of the patient post-spinal surgery afforded by non-fusion spinal devices is resulting in its surging adoption. Some key non-fusion spinal devices include artificial discs and growth-sparing devices. Many benefits of spinal non-fusion devices include extended healing time, adjacent segment degeneration, and bone graft donor site morbidity, which makes them a better alternative for patients in comparison to fusion devices.

Spinal issues induced by a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and sports-associated accidents have played a significant role in the demand for non-fusion spinal devices. These surgeries improve mobility and quality of life and are cost-effective, which is leading to their heightened adoption. The market is anticipated to flourish on account of rising incidences of spinal injuries, growing awareness, and a surging preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Key Highlights:

The United States is projected to head the overall market growth, contributing significantly to the global non-fusion spinal devices market. The market growth is underpinned by favorable government initiatives in support of healthcare policies and surging health consciousness among people in America.

is projected to head the overall market growth, contributing significantly to the global non-fusion spinal devices market. The market growth is underpinned by favorable government initiatives in support of healthcare policies and surging health consciousness among people in America. China non-fusion spinal devices market is thriving in the Asia Pacific region. Growing at a significant pace, the market is driven by enhancing healthcare infrastructure and advancements in technology.

The market in Germany is being fueled by an upsurge in the geriatric population and the rising per capita income of the people in Germany. The geriatric population is prone to spinal dysfunction/disorders, thus expanding the elderly population is anticipated to boost the uptake of non-fusion spinal devices.

Latest Market Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, Spinal Stabilization Technologies Ltd., which offers PerQ disc Nucleus Replacement System to treat degenerative disc disease, received Breakthrough Designation. Additionally, the device has obtained CE approval. The system is the only commercially available system for lumbar nucleus replacement across the globe.

In February 2021, NuVasive, Inc. procured Simplify Medical, which is a privately held company that develops Simplify Cervical Artificial Disc for the procedure of cervical total disc replacement (cTDR).

In March 2021, Implanet, a company that specializes in knee and spine products, proposed to acquire a significant stake in Orthopedic & Spine Development (OSD), a French firm that specializes in the creation of implants for spine surgery.

View Complete Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/non-fusion-spinal-devices-market

Prominent Companies Active in the Market are as follows

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Medical Device Business Services, Inc.

Stryker

Others

Key Market Segmentation for Non-Fusion Spinal Devices Market

By Product:

Artificial Disc Replacement Device

Partial Disc (Nucleus) Replacement Device

Dynamic Stabilization Devices

Total Facet Replacement Devices

Annulus Repair Device

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Ask an Analyst: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-582

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

Buy Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/582

Have a Look at Related Reports of the Healthcare Domain

MRI Compatible Patient Monitoring Systems Market Size: The global MRI compatible patient monitoring systems market holds a forecasted share of US$ 3,851.4 million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 5,958.6 million by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

MRI-Safe CRT Devices Market Share: The MRI-safe CRT devices market, which is valued at US$ 550.5 million as on 2022, is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1511 million by 2032 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Overview: The global intracranial aneurysm market is set to flourish in the global market at a promising CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032. The market is anticipated to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2032, while it holds a market value of USD 1.2 Billion in 2022.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market Demand: Increasing from US$ 450.5 Million in 2022 to US$ 902.2 Million by 2032, the global kidney stone extraction market is expected to display a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2032. The CAGR was valued at 6% from 2016-21.

Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market Growth: Expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% in 2022-2032, the global knotless tissue control devices market is projected to secure a market value worth US$ 672.6 Million by 2032. In 2022, the market is projected at US$ 465.6 Million.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube