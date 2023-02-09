Orthobiologics Market – Patients Suffering from Arthritis and Other Spine Disorders. Rising incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, increasing geriatric and obese population globally, growing number of people suffering from arthritis and other spine-related disorders, growing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, and mechanical advancements in biomaterials are some of the key factors driving the Global Orthobiologics Market

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Orthobiologics Market is anticipated to thrive at an average CAGR of 3.0% between 2023 and 2033. The market is estimated to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2033 while it is valued at US$ 6 billion in 2023.

The precision-based orthobiologics products that provide ease to the patient with pain relief and bone strength are in high demand.

The use of orthobiologics as a regenerative medicine along with effective treatment is making it the first alternative for the patient with bone injury.

Rapid growth of the geriatric population, increasing rate of age-related fractures, and increasing implementations of advanced procedures are expected to drive the market growth.

Severe accidents lead to fatal injuries and bone displacements. Orthobiologics products and regenerative medicines work on these issues and deliver relief to the patient.

The government investment in regenerative medicines and orthobiologic products is helping the market thrive.

Advent of advanced bone grafting parameters and medicine with lower side effects are booming the orthobiologics market and making it more future-oriented.

Key Points

The United States market leads the market in terms of market share. It is likely to cross a value of 2.8 billion by 2033. The regional market is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2023 and 2033. The Indian market is leading in terms of CAGR. It thrives at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market is likely to reach US$ 28.7 million by 2033. The bone graft substitute is expected to thrive in the product type category as it is an alternative to healing the fracture bones quickly. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The hospital segment tops the end user tally with a CAGR of 9.1% between 2023 and 2033, due to increasing substitute treatment procedures.

Competitive Landscape

The key players focus on delivering a long range of products that help each patient individually. Furthermore, the advanced regenerative technique is helping a huge population suffering from bone injuries and fractures. The companies also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase the supply chain and distribution channel. The key players in the market include Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker, Anika Therapeutics, Inc, SeaSpine, Bioventus, RTI Surgical, MTF Biologics, Arthrex, Inc, and Smith & Nephew.

Recent Development:

Collagen Matrix Inc. has introduced a full line of quality collagen and mineral-based pharmaceutical products to support the human body’s natural ability to regenerate. The research is based on tissue learning. Bioventus is a company focused on pain treatment products and has launched innovative products for active healing along with therapies for orthopedic care. The company is also engaged in restorative therapies products for fracture treatment and surgical solutions.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Bone Growth Stimulators (BGS) Non-invasive Electrical BGS Invasive Electrical BGS Ultrasound BGS

Viscosupplements Single Injection Viscosupplements Three Injection Viscosupplements Five Injection Viscosupplements

Bone Graft Substitute Allografts Synthetics Xenografts Bone Morphogenetic Protein



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopaedics Clinics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

