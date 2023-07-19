Over 1.4 trillion beverage containers are used annually by customers. The RVM supports waste reduction and recycling. Unrecycled plastic bottles are spread out throughout landfills, rivers, and oceans. The RVM accepts used bottles and cans in exchange for money or various prizes. RVMs are frequently seen at public locations such as grocery stores, gas stations, schools, and parks. The benefits of reverse vending machines are becoming more widely known thanks to a number of governments.

Wilmington, Delaware, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In exchange for a reward or returns for the customer, empty beverage bottles or cans are accepted by reverse vending machines or specialized recycling equipment. These devices are created to encourage and facilitate the recycling of used containers by offering a practical and automated collection method.

Market Scope and Report Overview

The Global Reverse Vending Machine Market was estimated at a market value of US$ 455 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2028 analysis by RationalStat .

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global reverse vending machine market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product type, capacity, price, application, distribution channel and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

Market intelligence for the global reverse vending machine market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (‘000 units/tons/liters) by various products/services/ equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the sector. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The reverse vending machine market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global reverse vending machine market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global reverse vending machine market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/brands/ producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global reverse vending machine market include,

In January 2023: Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) installed reverse vending machines (RVM) to spread awareness. Mumbai International Airport has put RVMs to raise awareness about recycling single-use plastic in order to support its green initiatives. Currently, Terminal 2 has three reverse vending machines available. Three more will install at Terminal 1.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the reverse vending machine market growth include Aco Recycling, EcoVend, Endlos, Envipco, Kansmacker International, RVM Systems, Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG, Tomra Systems ASA, Veoila, Zeleno, TCN, Vending Concepts, LLC, NATIONAL VENDING, Cantaloupe, Inc. among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global reverse vending machine market based on product type, capacity, price, application, distribution channel and region

Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Product Type Metal Recycling Machines Plastic Bottle Recycling Machines Glass Recycling Machines Hybrid Recycling Machines



Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Capacity Less Than 300 Bottles/Cans 300-600 Bottles/Cans 600-900 Bottles/Cans More Than 900 Bottles/Cans



Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Price Low Medium High



Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Application Airports & Railway Stations Supermarkets & Shopping Malls Public Parks Universities & Schools Others (City Centers, etc.)



Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Distribution Channel Direct Sales Indirect Sales



Global Reverse Vending Machine Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (‘000 units/tons), and Market Share (2023-2028) Analysis by Region North America Reverse Vending Machine Market US Canada



Leading Companies and Market Players Aco Recycling EcoVend Endlos Envipco Kansmacker International RVM Systems Sielaff GmbH & Co. KG Tomra Systems ASA Veoila Zeleno TCN Vending Concepts, LLC NATIONAL VENDING Cantaloupe, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in the Reverse Vending Machine Report:

What will be the market value of the global reverse vending machine market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global reverse vending machine market?

What are the market drivers of the global reverse vending machine market?

What are the key trends in the global reverse vending machine market?

Which is the leading region in the global reverse vending machine market?

What are the major companies operating in the global reverse vending machine market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global reverse vending machine market?

