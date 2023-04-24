According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In contrast to conventional air conditioning systems, scroll and absorption chillers do not use chemicals to calm the air. These chillers are more energy-efficient than conventional air conditioners on the market today because they are able to provide precise temperature control, thereby enhancing the level of comfort within buildings and residences with minimal power consumption.

Farmington, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Scroll Chiller Market size is estimated to be USD 2.9624 billion in 2022. The market is projected to touch USD 3.808 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Mechanical apparatus In numerous air conditioning applications and chilling procedures, scroll and absorption chillers are utilized. In commercial and industrial applications, energy is used for ventilation, heating, and chilling, with chillers accounting for fifty percent of the total energy consumption. As awareness of the significance of energy conservation grew, so did the demand for energy-efficient chiller products. The absorption chillers contribute to improved performance while ensuring that elevated electricity costs are contained. Industries such as printing, chemicals, and plastics are considering scroll and absorption chillers to reduce their electric energy consumption, maintenance costs, and others.

The Global scroll chiller market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type Outlook (Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers, Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers), By Capacity Outlook (<100KW, 101KW-300KW, 301 KW-700 KW, >700KW), By Application Outlook (Residential, Industrial, Infrastructure, Commercial), Region and Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Segmentation Overview:

Application Outlook

Industrial

The adhesives, construction materials, pulp & paper, metal processing equipment (MPM), and food processing equipment (FPE) markets comprise this application’s market.

Commercial

In order to provide insight into demand for scroll water chillers by application over the forecast period, it is necessary to examine demand for each application.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the largest manufacture region with about 29% market share.The countries covered in the scroll and absorption chillers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.China and other Asian nations, such as ASEAN, India, and Korea, have dominated the sales of scroll chillers in recent years. The expansion of nuclear, solar, and geothermal power facilities is the primary reason why scroll chiller sales are increasing.

Increasing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) requirements in commercial and industrial contexts in North America and Western Europe create a vast market opportunity for energy-efficient sources. Consequently, this increases the demand for scroll chillers in these regions. In LA, MEA, and EE, the vertical markets for low-volume businesses are expanding rapidly and are anticipated to take off shortly.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.808 billion By Type Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers

Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers By Capacity <100KW

101KW-300KW

301 KW-700 KW

>700KW By Application Residential

Industrial

Infrastructure

Commercial By Companies Johnson Controls

Mammoth

Trane

Daikin

Dunham-Bush

Carrier

Airedale

Hitachi Appliances

Mitsubishi Electric

Bosch

Kuen Ling

TICA

LG

Midea

Blue Star

Motivair

Ingersoll-Rand plc

Gree

Danfoss A/S

Voltas and others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Trends: Scroll chillers are used in production units in numerous industries, such as the chemical, plastics, and printing industries, to save money on energy, maintenance, and other expenses. By incorporating scroll chillers into their production processes, these industries can reduce their energy consumption by 12–15%.

Drivers: Solar-powered absorption chillers are gaining in popularity.

There has been a recent increase in demand from many end-use areas where primary sources could be used more efficiently for apparatus that does not require electricity. Therefore, solar-powered absorption chillers have gained significant market share for large-scale refrigeration projects.

A rise in the use of engines and turbines

To ensure that engines and turbines function properly, a device for air conditioning is necessary. Approximately 1500°C is the optimal temperature for rotor operation. Nonetheless, maintaining this temperature is difficult, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, where the average daily temperature exceeds 2500C.

Restraints/ Challenges:

Absorption chillers are more expensive to install than conventional electric and mechanical chillers, so it takes longer for them to pay for themselves. Absorption chillers are more expensive to operate than traditional chillers, which will limit the growth of the market in the near future.

Opportunities: Increasing heat loss and costly ship operating expenses

When operating, large ships squander a great deal of heat, which drives up costs and harms the environment by releasing carbon dioxide. On the other hand, the waste heat could be used to fuel a barrel-cooling absorption chiller.

Key Segments Covered:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.

