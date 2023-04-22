According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Tissue banks are institutions that acquire and restore human cadaver tissue for the purposes of medical research, education, and transplantation. In a clinical context, a tissue bank can also refer to a location where biomedical tissue is stored under cryogenic conditions. A tissue bank is an institution that provides donor screening, tissue recovery, processing, storage, and/or distribution. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB), and state governments regulate tissue banking at the present time.

Farmington, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Tissue Banking Market size was valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow by $3.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. The procedure of collecting, preparing, and preserving transplantable human tissues for potential therapeutic applications is known as tissue banking. The obtained tissues are used to restore and replace the damaged or lost tissues of patients. In addition, they are utilized to restore damaged heart muscles, treat spinal cord injuries, and heal severe burns on the epidermis. Currently, advances in clinical trials and biomedical research contribute to the worldwide demand for tissue preservation and banking.

Request Sample Copy of Report “ Tissue Banking Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Reports By Type Outlook (Freezers, Thawing Equipment, Storage System, Alarming and Coding Equipment, Labelling and Coding Equipment), By Application (Hospitals, Tissue Banks, Biotech Companies, Research and Academics Institutes), By Region and Forecasts, 2023-2030 .”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Based on the product, the market is segmented into accessories, consumables, equipment, and media. The equipment segment will grow at a substantial rate between the forecast period. The equipment segment includes freezers, storage systems, thawing equipment, labeling equipment, and coding equipment among others. The key drivers driving the equipment segment include increasing bio-research activities, new product developments for a better store of tissues, and increasing government initiatives for conducting research trials on the tissue-based drug discovery process.

Application Outlook:

Based on the application, the market is divided into biobanking, drug discovery, regenerative medicine, and therapeutics among others. The biobanking segment will be the dominant segment in the global tissue banking market owing to an increase in the number of biobanks, increasing genomic research activities, and the growing collection of disease-specific bio-samples.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the North American region holds a strong position in the global market, and the trend will continue during the forecast period, whereas the Asia Pacific region will be the fastest-growing region. The increasing R&D activities along with the presence of leading biopharma and pharma companies in the United States are supporting the growth in the region. The Asia Pacific will propel with the highest CAGR in the global market. The growing healthcare industry, an increasing number of organ donors, and the adoption of advanced technologies in clinical trials are boosting the market growth for the APAC region.

Buy this Premium Research Report@

https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/75780

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 3.70 Billion By Type Freezers

Thawing Equipment

Storage System

Alarming and Coding Equipment

Labelling and Coding Equipment By Application Hospitals

Tissue Banks

Biotech Companies

Research and Academics Institutes By Industries Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others By Companies Thermo Fisher Inc.

Brooks Automation

Worthington Industries Inc.

Custom Biogenic Systems Inc.

Panasonic Healthcare Co. Ltd.

BioLife Solutions, Inc

Merck & Co. Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation),

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Others. Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Rising aging population

Additionally, the utilization of human tissue allografts is expanding globally because of an aging population and an increased number of people having surgical procedures. These tissues are utilized to restore limb function, lessen pain, and enhance the quality of life for patients. Additionally, the industry is being driven by the new trend of cosmetic surgery as a result of rising disposable income and rising body consciousness among people.

Rise in chronic diseases

Growing chronic illness prevalence, rising healthcare spending on developing new pharmaceuticals, and expanding tissue engineering technology are some of the main drivers of the tissue banking market. According to recent data released by the WHO, chronic diseases are one of the world’s biggest problems, and they are responsible for roughly 60% of all fatalities globally. The market is expanding as a result of developing clinical studies, rising organ donation and storage, and developments in the biopharmaceutical sector.

Opportunities

Technological advancements

The prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in drug discovery and development, and increased financing for R&D by both governmental and non-governmental organizations, along with advances in regenerative medicine, all contribute to the growth of the worldwide tissue banking market. In addition, biotech start-ups are creating biobanks that are fuelling the market’s expansion even more. For instance, Orig3n, is working on building the most diverse biobank, harnessing the power of induced pluripotent stem cell technology for accelerating regenerative medicine.

Restraints/Challenges

High cost

On the other hand, the high cost associated with this market will obstruct the growth rate. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies will challenge the tissue banking market.

This tissue banking market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the tissue banking market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Inc.

Brooks Automation

Worthington Industries Inc.

Custom Biogenic Systems Inc.

Panasonic Healthcare Co. Ltd.

BioLife Solutions, Inc

Merck & Co. Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation),

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Others.

By Type

Freezers

Thawing Equipment

Storage System

Alarming and Coding Equipment

Labelling and Coding Equipment

By Application

Hospitals

Tissue Banks

Biotech Companies

Research and Academics Institutes

By Industries

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

Kitchen appliance Market – The Global kitchen appliance market was valued at around USD 215.4 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 377.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

– The Global kitchen appliance market was valued at around USD 215.4 billion in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 377.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Durable Medical Equipment Market – Durable Medical Equipment Market size was valued at USD 185.35 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 292.48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

– Durable Medical Equipment Market size was valued at USD 185.35 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 292.48 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period. Dermatology Devices Market – The Global dermatology devices market was valued at approximately USD 7.17 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 12.05 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:

Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:

Anna B. | Head Of Sales

Contrive Datum Insights

Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078

Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com