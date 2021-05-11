The Good Patch Partners with Ulta Beauty to Bring Plant-based Wellness Patches Directly to Customers

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

In addition, Ulta will serve as the retail launch partner to bring The Good Patch’s newest patch, Relax, to brick-and-mortar stores

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Good Patch, a wellness brand that offers a variety of specialty plant-powered patches, today announces its partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer, to bring its top-selling wellness patches to Ulta.com and 450 storefronts nationwide. In addition, the beauty giant will serve as The Good Patch’s retail launch partner to release the Relax patch to stores. Having previously been launched on thegoodpatch.com in March, this partnership will initiate the rollout of Relax patches into brick-and-mortar stores.

The wellness patches available through Ulta Beauty include B12 awake, to give your day a boost; Dream, to sleep your very best; Rescue, for that timely bounce back after a night out; and its newest patch, Relax. Relax is the plant-based sister patch to the bestselling Be Calm hemp-infused patch, with the additional ingredients of Ashwagandha & Rhodiola, both adaptogenic herbs, plus a variety of other plant-derived ingredients.

All products from The Good Patch incorporate tried and true ingredients that are 3rd party tested for purity and quality, paraben free, non-GMO, and cruelty free. The patches work steadily over the course of 8-12 hours for a sustained release – just peel and stick the discreet patch onto the inside of your wrist and simply peel off when you’re done.

“The Good Patch’s mission is to be an effective and convenient addition to everyday wellness routines,” said Cedar Carter, CEO of The Good Patch. “We’re excited to have Ulta Beauty as our partner to help us further the accessibility of our top-selling products and newest Relax patch, especially in times when the need for personal care is at an all-time high.”

Relax Patch ingredients include:

  • Ashwagandha
  • Rhodiola
  • Passionflower
  • Ginger Root
  • L-Theanine
  • GABA
  • Magnesium

B12 Awake, Dream, Rescue and Relax are all sold in packs of four for $12. For more information or to purchase, visit: thegoodpatch.com or www.ulta.com. When buying in-stores, the patches can be found on Ulta’s wellness wall.

About The Good Patch
The Good Patch offers an array of safe, tested and pure products with plant-derived ingredients. The Good Patch products are available to customers seeking to complement their everyday wellness routine. The company was founded in 2017 with one simple idea in mind: when the people around you feel good, life is more beautiful.

About Ulta Beauty
At Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA), the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the Company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together all things beauty, all in one place. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,250 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.

Media Contact
Brittany Zoet
Uproar PR for The Good Patch
[email protected]
(310) 598-8774

