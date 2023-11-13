Includes an Induction to Business NH Magazine’s “Best Companies to Work For” Hall of Fame

Business NH Magazine’s 2023 Best Companies to Work For Hall of Fame Logo and MaineBiz Magazine’s 2023 Best Places to Work in ME Logo Business NH Magazine’s 2023 Best Companies to Work For Hall of Fame Logo and MaineBiz Magazine’s 2023 Best Places to Work in ME Logo

Concord, NH, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Granite Group, a leading supplier of plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products in the Northeast, announced today it has garnered new workplace awards from publications in New Hampshire and Maine.

The Granite Group was named a 2023 Hall of Fame recipient in Business NH Magazine’s recent “Best Companies To Work For” issue. This award comes after 4 straight years (2019-2022) of being named to the magazine’s annual list of the best companies to work for in the state of New Hampshire.

The company was also named one of the “2023 Best Places to Work in Maine” by Mainebiz Magazine. This honor comes from a statewide survey designed to identify the best places of employment in Maine to benefit the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. After this year’s survey was completed, The Granite Group finished in 8th place among the large company winners. This is the 3rd year in a row it has been named to this prestigious list.

The final Maine rankings were released in the October 30th edition of Mainebiz Magazine.

“We are so appreciative of these awards, especially the Hall of Fame honor from Business NH Magazine, because they reflect our purpose and commitment as a company to build a durable growth engine FOR OUR PEOPLE. This includes having our People Team squarely focused on providing an environment that is dedicated to learning, retention, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging. We know our team members take tremendous pride in their jobs and the communities they serve, and we need to make sure we are constantly delivering the tools and support they need to build great careers at a company they can be proud of.” said Tracie Sponenberg, The Granite Group’s Chief People Officer.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 56 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 16 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout (formerly The Ultimate Bath Store) name, offering an expertly-trained staff and an extensive array of decorative plumbing fixtures and accessories. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

Attachment

Business NH Magazine’s 2023 Best Companies to Work For Hall of Fame Logo and MaineBiz Magazine’s 2023 Best Places to Work in ME Logo

CONTACT: Brad Dupuis The Granite Group (603) 545-3335 bdupuis@thegranitegroup.com