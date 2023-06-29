Sink & Spout and Citizens Pay Citizens partners with The Granite Group to provide flexible and reliable financing through The Granite Group’s retail brand – Sink & Spout.

Concord, NH, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parent company The Granite Group today announced a new partnership with Citizens to provide flexible and reliable financing through its retail brand, Sink & Spout (formerly The Ultimate Bath Store). Citizens Pay is a market-leading consumer financing solution that can be used at all 15 Sink & Spout showrooms for the purchase of decorative plumbing fixtures and accessories for bathrooms, kitchens, and pantries, as well as whole-house lighting.

“It has been an exciting year for all of us at The Granite Group and Sink & Spout, with a successful rebrand, product expansions and now the expertise of Citizens Pay to offer convenient and attractive consumer financing – all in an effort to provide the best experience at each and every one of our inspiring New England area showrooms,” said Alicia Criniti, SVP of Marketing, The Granite Group. “Homeowners will benefit from Citizens’ longstanding lending power combined with a quick, seamless application experience.”

Sink & Spout customers will have the opportunity to pay for their purchases in monthly installments with Citizens Pay, making home improvement projects more achievable and affordable. Customers who qualify will benefit from Citizens’ ability to offer low-interest rates and monthly payments. In addition to flexible payment terms, there are no prepayment penalties or membership fees.

“Citizens Pay brings an innovative approach to consumer installment financing, creating custom solutions for businesses and consumers that help foster financial security,” said Christine Roberts, president of Citizens Pay. “We look forward to continued growth in home improvement to help provide consumers with the financial flexibility to responsibly upgrade their homes.”

About The Granite Group and Sink & Spout

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through over 55 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 15 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout name, offering an expertly-trained staff and an extensive array of bathroom, kitchen, and lighting products. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 along with the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $222.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,400 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

