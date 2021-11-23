The Green DeFi platform Energyfi is about to launch on mainnet

New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire)

Energyfi is designing green and cost-effective Decentralized Finance by providing a comprehensive set of DeFi features on Energy Web, Avax, Near and Bsc, all while accelerating their adoption.

Energyfi raised $200,000.00 in a private token sale.

The Green DeFi platform Energyfi is about to be launched on mainnet with the release of EnergyPad, it’s ILO platform.

Photo Available: Energyfi

Decentralized finance in brief

Decentralized Finance (commonly referred to as DeFi) is a blockchain-based form of finance that does not rely on central financial intermediaries such as brokerages, exchanges, or banks to offer traditional financial instruments, and instead utilizes smart contracts on blockchains, the most common being Ethereum.

Introducing Energyfi

Newly, Decentralized Finance faces two major problems: high transaction costs and a huge carbon footprint on the environment due to excessive energy consumption (especially on Ethereum).

Energyfi is addressing these issues by designing a comprehensive set of DeFi features on Energy Web Chain, Avalanche, Near and Binance Smart Chain, which will accelerate their adoption at the same time. Indeed, to move towards mass adoption, a blockchain needs more users, and to have more users, it needs more dApps. In order to foster the emergence of decentralised applications (dApps) and to support developers who wish to build on these networks, a fast and reliable all-in-one platform like Energyfi is crucial. Both a cornerstone and a catalyst, Energyfi aims to lead the industry towards: decentralisation, transparency, environmental awareness and cross-chain interoperability. These core values can be seen in the main features of Energyfi.

Energyfi’s Features

The Energyfi platform includes a wide range of features, all designed to enable the adoption of green networks and the emergence of environmentally friendly decentralised finance.

This includes:

Launchpad (permissionless fundraising platform)

Dex (decentralised exchange platform where you can easily buy and sell your crypto-currencies on the network of your choice)

Staking/Farming (savings product)

Lending (lend and borrow crypto-currencies.

Energyfi Token (EFI)

EFI token will have multiple use cases such as governance and platform utility. Holding EFI token will also be necessary in order to use some of the Energyfi services. Also, to promote EFI token holders, a frictionless yield and burn mechanism is included.

This will respectively provide a passive income and fight against inflation.

Energyfi raised $200,000 in a private sale and the public sale will be scheduled

The token private sale round was supported by several investors including INBlock ventures, Blu Ocean capital and whitelisted private investors.

$200,000.00 were raised during the private sale and a public sale will be organised in the near future on EnergyPad, the Energyfi launchpad.

Website: https://www.energyfi.io

Telegram: https://t.me/Energyfi_official

CONTACT: Hamza Jaaved media-at-etkaan.co