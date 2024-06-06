NEW YORK, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC).

CLASS PERIOD: November 2, 2022 to February 20, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on February 20, 2024, Teladoc announced its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The announcement disclosed that Teladoc had experienced substantially less growth than previous forecasted. The Company also disclosed that it was expecting decreased revenue for its BetterHelp segment, an online counseling service. Analysts attributed this trend to BetterHelp’s market saturation and increased advertising costs causing a rise the cost of customer acquisitions. Following the release of the earnings report, TDOC shares fell $4.85/share, or 23.6%, overnight.

