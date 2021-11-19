The GSA UK 2021 Revealed Winners – Boris Kontsevoi, CEO, Intetics Inc. – Strategic Leader of the Year

Intetics Inc. became the Winner in the Individual category by awarding Boris Kontsevoi – Strategic Leader of the Year

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GSA Professional awards recognize talents in outsourcing and shared services, showcasing individuals and teams who make a significant impact in the global sourcing industry.

Intetics Inc. was honored to be shortlisted across five awards both in Individual and Team Categories by the GSA UK, which is the only industry association and professional body for strategic sourcing in the UK.

To view the full shortlist, follow the link .

Congratulations to the CEO and the President of Intetics Inc. – Boris Kontsevoi, for this amazing achievement and much gratitude to Intetics’s team for the assistance in the GSA Professional Awards’ submission process.

We strongly believe that Intetics can help companies with their strategic sourcing in custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment where all parties can benefit from a cooperation with us based on the ethical «win-win» strategy.

Follow the link to find out the full list of THE GSA UK 2021 WINNERS.

About GSA Professional Awards

GSA Professional awards are a distinct set of accolades recognizing talent in outsourcing and shared services, showcasing individuals and function teams who make a big difference, but remain largely unsung in the wider context of the global sourcing industry.

About GSA

The Global Sourcing Association (GSA) is the industry association and professional body for strategic sourcing. We are the home of the Global Sourcing Standard and are passionate about the promotion of best practice and the upskilling of talent across the global strategic sourcing industry.

About Intetics

Intetics Inc. is a leading global technology company providing custom software application development, distributed professional teams creation, software product quality assessment, and “all-things-digital” solutions built with SMAC, RPA, AI/ML, IoT, blockchain, and GIS/UAV/LBS technologies.

Intetics is ISO 9001 (quality) and ISO 27001 (security) certified and a Microsoft Gold, Amazon, and UiPath partner. The company’s innovation and growth achievements are reflected in winning prestigious titles and awards, including Inc5000, Software 500, CRN 100, American Business, Deloitte Fast 50, European IT Excellence, Best European BPO, Stevie People’s Choice, Clutch and ACQ5 Awards, and inclusion into IAOP Best Global Outsourcing 100 list.

