The Guaranteed Rate Foundation Raises Nearly $400,000 for Those in Need

Chicago, Ill., May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation announces that its donors and sponsors successfully raised approximately $400,000 at its annual Speakeasy Soirée held at Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago last week. The proceeds will go to help recipients who have faced extreme hardships, including those who have been affected by domestic violence, homelessness, medical emergencies, natural disasters or the unexpected loss of loved ones.

“I’m so proud that we are able to make a positive impact on people’s lives through the Guaranteed Rate Foundation. When families are facing significant personal and financial hardships, the Foundation is there to help get them through the toughest times,” said Victor Ciardelli, Guaranteed Rate’s Founder and CEO. “Giving back is a core value of Guaranteed Rate and it is a big part of what our company is all about.”

With the funds raised from the Soirée, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation will be able to assist more families in need this year. Proceeds will help individuals like former recipient, Caitlyn, a single mother who fled an abusive marriage. She credits Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli with changing her life for the better.

“I now am in a great area, an area where my kids are receiving the best possible education they can get. It’s safe too. I have a job, I have my independence back, I have my freedom, I’m more confident and I owe it all to Victor and all the members of the Guaranteed Rate Foundation,” said Caitlyn. “I’m not sure what I would’ve done without this grant.”

Last week’s event was hosted by Guaranteed Rate Spokesperson Ty Pennington. Throughout the night both a live and silent auction were held to raise money for the Foundation, with prizes including a four-night stay in the Bahamas, a White Sox First Pitch Experience and a Golf Outing at Rich Harvest Farms. All proceeds raised from the event go directly to recipients.

The event comes after the Guaranteed Rate Foundation recently launched a sleek, revamped website: gr-foundation.org. The new website is designed to improve functionality for those seeking assistance. It also includes an update that allows donations to be made with ease. Additionally, the revamped website includes past recipients’ stories.

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable foundation established with one simple objective: to help families and their communities in times of desperate need in a meaningful and positive way. Since its creation, the Foundation has donated more than $2.8 million to help over 1,200 individuals who have experienced unforeseen hardships.

To learn more about the Guaranteed Rate Foundation or to apply for assistance, visit gr-foundation.org.

The Guaranteed Rate Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity that provides hope and relief to those in need through tailored financial support. Founded in 2012, the Guaranteed Rate Foundation has granted more than $2.8 million to over 1,200 individuals. Funds are provided to help recipients who have faced extreme hardships, including those who have been affected by domestic violence, homelessness, medical emergencies, natural disasters and the unexpected loss of loved ones. With 100 percent of overhead expenses covered by Guaranteed Rate, every penny donated to the Foundation goes directly to someone in desperate need of help. For more information, visit:gr-foundation.org.

