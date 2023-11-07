Free Pre-Opening VIP Events On November 8 & 9

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest drive-thru restaurant in Moreno Valley, their second location in the city. The address is 24875 Iris Avenue, Moreno Valley, California 92551, and their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public starting November 10, 2023.

In honor of the grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://habitburger.com/morenovalley

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Wednesday, November 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Thursday, November 9): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“My family and I have been fans of The Habit Burger Grill for years, and I am incredibly proud and excited to open another restaurant in Moreno Valley,” said The Habit Burger Grill franchisee, Stan Singh. “We love The Habit’s unique and delicious menu featuring the famous Charburgers, amazing shakes, sushi grade ahi tuna, award-winning sides, and more, and can’t wait to feed more folks in this amazing city.”

The 2,800 sq. foot Moreno Valley restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout, and drive-thru and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

“We are especially thrilled when The Habit Burger Grill opens restaurants in Southern California, as that is our birthplace, and to celebrate a second location in MoVal? We couldn’t ask for more!” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30 am – 10:00 pm, and the drive-thru open Monday – Sunday from 10:30 am – 11:00 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 370 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as international restaurants in China and Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

