The Habit Burger Grill to Open Its Doors to the Public on July 17, and Hold Pre-Opening VIP Events on July 13, 15-16

IRVINE, Calif., July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest restaurant with their Ojai drive-thru opening in California, their home state. The Ojai restaurant and drive-thru are located at 11560 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

In honor of their grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at https://www.habitburger.com/ojai.

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, July 13): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Monday, July 15): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Free Habit Day (Tuesday, July 16): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

“The Habit Burger Grill kicked off in Santa Barbara back in ’69, so opening up just a stone’s throw from the original here in Ojai feels pretty special,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill. “Ojai’s got a lot going for it – great art scene, awesome music festivals, and some seriously beautiful outdoors. We’re excited to bring our chargrilled burgers, flavor-packed sandwiches, and the rest of our unique menu to the community. Can’t wait to see everyone here!”

The 2,375 sq. foot (plus patio) Ojai restaurant will offer drive-thru, dine-in, takeout; and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant and drive-thru will be open 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. daily.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers – it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand’s signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there’s something for everyone. The Habit Burger Grill has earned notable recognition, being featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and praised for its Tempura Green Beans, named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023. Additionally, it was listed in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 380 restaurants across 14 states and internationally – and continues to grow, serving up delicious meals that capture the essence of California feel-good food. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

