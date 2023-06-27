New Menu Item Debuts on June 28, Just in Time for Summer

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more, announces today the launch of their new Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, available beginning June 28.

A perfect summer get-together sandwich inspired by the brand’s Southern California roots, the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich drips with warm, sun-inspired freshness and flavor, punctuated with delectable spice.

Crafted in Santa Barbara, this recipe celebrates the vibrant flavors of its region, featuring a pillow-soft flaxseed brioche bun sourced from a small bakery in Los Angeles. Crispy, double-battered chicken takes center stage, complemented by a red pepper sauce, melty cheese, and house-made fresh slaw.

The result? The ultimate chicken sandwich, combining heat, creaminess, and crunch in every bite. This is a sandwich with drip. It’s a symphony of fresh and bright flavors that allow the simplicity of the ingredients—and the sun—to shine through.

“We wanted to push the boundaries of what a chicken sandwich can be, and our customers can taste that passion in every bite,” said Jack Hinchliffe, Chief Global Marketing Officer of The Habit Burger Grill. “Whether you’re eating alfresco on our patio, enjoying a day at the beach, or embarking on a road trip, our Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich is the perfect companion for your summer plans, bringing a touch of excitement to every moment. It’s California feel-good food at its finest.”

Indulge in a chicken sandwich that stands out from the crowd. This bold Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich awakens the senses, with each ingredient harmoniously blending to create the perfect balance of heat and happiness.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international restaurants, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

