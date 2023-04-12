FAIRFAX, Va., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hampton Inn Medford, Oregon is sure to delight guests with its fresh new look following a major renovation of all 75 guest rooms and public spaces. Guests are welcomed into a redesigned lobby with a new Suite Shop and helpful amenities including a water bottle refill station and printing station. The hotel is perfectly located, just minutes from Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport (MFR) and is easily accessed from Interstate 5. The Hampton Inn Medford is one mile from downtown Medford and at the doorway to southern Oregon’s outdoor activities including rafting and fishing. It is within 10 miles of 60 of the region’s celebrated vineyards and wineries.

Each of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites have been thoughtfully updated with new bedding, pull-out sofas, plush carpeting, stylish wall coverings, and coordinating window shades. Guests can relax in cozy seating while enjoying the 50-inch HDTVs. The bathrooms are refreshed with new vanities and fixtures and each guestroom features distinctive artwork.

The hotel’s 1,200 square feet of meeting space has new carpeting, wall coverings, and a large screen HDTV. Guests may enjoy a complimentary hot breakfast in the newly redecorated breakfast room. Additional upgrades have been made to the indoor pool area, the laundry facilities, and guest corridors.

The Hampton Inn Medford is at 1122 Morrow Road, Medford, Oregon. For more information and reservations visit www.hilton.com or call 541.779.0660. Crestline Hotels & Resorts manages the hotel.

Download Image Here: https://bit.ly/3GwwYmI (renovated king guest room)

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 127 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 18,000 rooms in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Media Contact:

Gayle MacIntyre

Global Ink Communications

gbmacintyre1@gmail.com

404.643.8222